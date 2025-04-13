Why isn’t Wolves vs Tottenham live on TV in UK today?
Despite returning to winning ways in the league last weekend – and relegating Southampton in the process – it was not enough to move Spurs from 14th in the table.
The win, however, was crucial in building momentum ahead of the crunch Europa League quarter-final first leg with Eintracht Frankfurt which ended 1-1 but the north London outfit were unfortunate to not have won.
As a result, Ange Postecoglou may have one eye on next week’s huge season-defining second leg in Germany and that may impact his team selection today.
Wolves go into the game in a confident mood following three straight wins, the last of which came against Ipswich and moved them 12 points clear of the relegation zone with seven games remaining.
Though, the hosts will be out to close the gap on Spurs to just two points, supporters in the UK will not be able to watch how the game unfolds.
Why isn’t Wolves vs Tottenham TV in UK today?
The game is being played at 2pm BST on Sunday, so does not fall within the blackout rules imposed across English football on a Saturday at 3pm.
But it has not been selected for live coverage by Sky Sports, who are instead showing Liverpool vs West Ham followed by Newcastle vs Manchester United at St James’ Park.
How to follow Wolves vs Tottenham
TV channel: The game will not be broadcast in the UK.
Free highlights: Match of the Day, however, will show highlights when it airs at 10.30pm BST tonight on BBC One.
LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at Molineux Stadium!
Source link