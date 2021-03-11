Women demand equal participation ahead of 2023 elections – Tell Zimbabwe

Joyce Mhungu

Clayton

Shereni

Women’s rights advocacy group, Women’s

Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCoZ) has partnered with Masvingo’s female politicians

from across the political divide in their quest for a level field ahead of the

2023 elections.

Over the years, women have been

fighting for a seat on the decision making table with the 2018 harmonised

elections proving difficult for women to break even and make it into the highly

toxic political environment.

WCoZ has moved in to partner female

councillors and legislators as they target to stand toe to toe with male

politicians who have for long enjoyed much of the space in politics both at

local and national levels.

Speaking during a virtual Strengthening

Women’s Advocacy for Inclusive Governance (SWAG) meeting held last week,

Masvingo Rural District Council (RDC) Ward 7B councillor, Benengina

Mudambiranwa said women’s rights advocacy groups should offer support to female

politicians for them to match their male counterparts who usually spoil the

electorate during election periods.

“We should get to 2023 ready to take

our male counterparts head on. Organizations which work towards women’s rights

advocacy must give us support as female politicians as we go around

campaigning.

“When male politicians campaign they

have a lot of backing and financial muscles and as women we are disadvantaged

naturally, so every woman should support any aspiring female politicians in any

possible way,” said Mudambiranwa.

WCoZ Masvingo chapter chairperson,

Joyce Mhungu said the meeting was an eye opener which revealed an urgent need

of support for female politicians if they are to achieve a level political

ground.

“What we saw is an urgent need of

assistance for women, be it moral or financial support because this is what has

been missing on their part. Usually female politicians are financially

disadvantaged but what worries us is that women constitute more of the

electorate. As an organization we will lobby for women to get some financial

allocation from the government,” said Mhungu.

The meeting was also attended by councillors;

Virginia Hwena (Masvingo Central Ward 19), Susan Samatanga (Ward 34 Gutu),

Sungano Matakanure (Masvingo South Ward 30), Kumbirai Takunyayi (Masvingo RDC

Ward 10) and Members of Parliament (MPs); Yeukai Simbanegavi (Gutu North) and

Jacob Nyokanhete (Masvingo Urban).

Masvingo city has one female councillor,

Alderman Selina Maridza, against nine male councillors proving the gender

imbalance in the local authority.

Female parliamentarians occupy 35

percent of the total number of legislators in the country and out of the 270

seats, 60 are reserved for the women’s quota which some women have called for

its abolishment, demanding a 50/50 representation.

This has also been the case for

aspiring female presidential candidates who have fallen victim of the

patriarchal nature of politics in the country.