Women in entertainment – Freelance or full-time? : August, celebrated as Women’s Month in South Africa, highlights both the progress and the gaps made for women in creative industries. There is no single “best” way to work, especially for women. I have lived both sides of the equation, balancing my full-time role as a lecturer at Academy of Sound Engineering (ASE) with years of freelance music directing and technical work. Each path offers something different and comes with its own risks. As women, we have to weigh those carefully.

Freelancing is often romanticised, with the promise of creative freedom, of setting your own schedule, and of being able to pick and choose the projects that excite you. In reality, freelance life in this industry runs in seasons. There are moments of abundance when the gigs keep coming, followed by stretches of quiet. That unpredictability can be stressful, especially if you are relying solely on it to pay your bills. There is also the issue of uneven pay distribution at gigs. I have seen DJs walk away with more than a full band, and I have been in situations where payment was delayed or disputed entirely.

There are other considerations too. Women in freelance roles often find themselves working in male-dominated spaces, sometimes at venues or events where safety is a concern. The hours can be late, the environments unpredictable, and the culture still, at times, resistant to treating women with equal respect. It means asking the right questions about the venue, the pay, and the team, and building networks you trust.

Finding stability

Full-time work offers a different kind of stability. At ASE, I have the security of a regular salary, a team that values my contributions, and the freedom to still take on selected freelance projects. For me, that balance has been invaluable. It allows me to grow creatively, stay connected to the industry, and bring real-world insights into the classroom. Not every company allows this flexibility.

From a woman’s perspective, full-time roles can also offer more predictability around hours, benefits, and career progression. That stability matters if you have family responsibilities or are trying to plan your life beyond the next gig. But I would never say that full-time work is the only way forward. I know women who thrive as freelancers, who love the independence and variety it brings.

Overcoming obstacles

So, what makes either path more equitable for women? We need to address the culture of gatekeeping in the industry. Opportunities, whether freelance or full-time, should be based on skill and professionalism, not gender or who you know. We also need more transparency around pay and must keep pushing for environments where women feel safe and respected.

This Women’s Month, I am reminded that progress is being made. I see more women in technical roles, more women leading bands, and more women lecturing and directing productions. The balance is shifting. But there is still work to do, and it starts with each of us valuing our own skills and refusing to undersell ourselves.

If a young woman asked me today whether to go freelance or full-time, my advice would be this: be the most invaluable person in the room, no matter the setting. Learn multiple skills. With limited jobs in South Africa, being able to mix front of house, tune instruments, manage tech, and direct music makes you harder to replace. Build a reputation of excellence and reliability. That way, whether freelancing or on a payroll, you hold more power in shaping your career.

For me, the combination of full-time lecturing at ASE and selective freelance work has been the sweet spot. It gives me the stability I need and the creative stimulation I crave. It also allows me to keep working alongside and mentoring the next generation of women who will keep pushing this industry forward.

