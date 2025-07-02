Women’s Euro 2025: Fixtures, results, latest table standings after Finland win opener
The Women’s Euros are up and running as England look to defend their crown against the continent’s best.
Switzerland plays host to 15 other nations across four weeks, culminating with the final in Basel on July 27, 2025.
Spain, led by two-time Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati are the favourites to lift the trophy at the end of the month, though the Lionesses and Germany are both considered to strong chances themselves.
Finland were the first nation to put points on the board as they overcame Iceland in the tournament opener. Katariina Kosola netted the only goal of the game in the 70th minute after Hildur Antonsdottir had been sent-off for Iceland for two bookable offences.
When are Lionesses playing?
England have three group matches.
- France, July 5 (8pm BST)
- Netherlands, July 9 (5pm BST)
- Wales, July 13 (8pm BST)
How to watch Women’s Euro 2025
TV channel: Every match of the tournament will be broadcast across BBC One, BBC Two and ITV1 or ITV4.
Live stream: UK viewers will be able to stream games on the BBC Sport website, iPlayer or ITVX streaming service.
Follow the Women’s Euro 2025 live on Standard Sport!
Women’s Euro 2025 group stage schedule
Group A: Iceland 0-1 Finland
Group A: Switzerland vs Norway (8pm BST, Basel)
Group B: Belgium vs Italy (5pm BST, Sion)
Group B: Spain vs Portugal (8pm BST, Bern)
Group C: Denmark vs Sweden (5pm BST, Geneva)
Group C: Germany vs Poland (8pm BST, St Gallen)
Group D: Wales vs Netherlands (5pm BST, Lucerne)
Group D: France vs England (8pm BST, Zurich)
Group A: Norway vs Finland (5pm BST, Sion)
Group A: Switzerland vs Iceland (8pm BST, Bern)
Group B: Spain vs Belgium (5pm BST, Thun)
Group B: Portugal vs Italy (8pm BST, Geneva)
Group C: Germany vs Denmark (5pm BST, Basel)
Group C: Poland vs Sweden (8pm BST, Lucerne)
Group D: England vs Netherlands (5pm BST, Zurich)
Group D: France vs Wales (8pm BST, St Gallen)
Group A: Finland vs Switzerland (8pm BST, Geneva)
Group A: Norway vs Iceland (8pm BST, Thun)
Group B: Italy vs Spain (8pm BST, Bern)
Group B: Portugal vs Belgium (8pm BST, Sion)
Group C: Sweden vs Germany (8pm BST, Zurich)
Group C: Poland vs Denmark (8pm BST, Lucerne)
Group D: Netherlands vs France (8pm BST, Basel)
Group D: England vs Wales (8pm BST, St Gallen)
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Iceland
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
+1
|
3
|
2
|
Switzerland
|
3
|
Norway
|
4
|
Finland
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
-1
|
0
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Spain
|
2
|
Portugal
|
3
|
Belgium
|
4
|
Italy
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Germany
|
2
|
Poand
|
3
|
Denmark
|
4
|
Sweden
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
France
|
2
|
England
|
3
|
Wales
|
4
|
Netherlands
Winners of Group A vs Runners-up of Group B (Geneva, 8pm BST)
Winners of Group C vs Runners-up of Group D (Zurich, 8pm BST)
Winners of Group B vs Runners-up of Group A (Bern, 8pm BST)
Winners of Group D vs Runners-up of Group C (Basel, 8pm BST)
Winners of quarter-final 3 vs winners of quarter-final 1 (Geneva, 8pm BST)
Winners of quarter-final 4 vs winners of quarter-final 2 (Zurich, 8pm BST)
Winners of semi-final 1 vs winners of semi-final 2 (Basel, 8pm BST)
Source link