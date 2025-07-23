Women’s Euro 2025: Semi-final fixtures and results as England keep title defence alive
England are through to the Women’s Euro 2025 final after beating Italy 2-1 in a dramatic semi-final showdown.
The Lionesses fell behind in the first-half as Barbara Bonansea capitalised on a defensive lapse to fire the Italians in front.
With time running out, substitute Michelle Agyemang equalised in the 96th-minute as she coolly slotted an effort past Laura Giualiani to send the tie into extra-time.
Then in the 119th minute, the Lionesses were awarded a penalty when Emma Severini was adjudged to have fouled Beth Mead.
Up stepped Chloe Kelly, who – after seeing her first attempt saved – rushed forward to poke home the decisive goal that launched England into a third major final in three years.
World champions Spain face the beaten 2022 finalists Germany in the other semi-final on Wednesday.
How to watch Women’s Euro 2025
TV channel: Every match of the tournament will be broadcast across BBC One, BBC Two and ITV1 or ITV4.
Live stream: UK viewers will be able to stream games on the BBC Sport website, iPlayer or ITVX streaming service.
Quarter-final fixtures and results
France 1-1 Germany (Ger win on penalties)
Germany vs Spain (Zurich, 8pm BST)
England vs winners of semi-final 2 (Basel, 8pm BST)
Group A: Iceland 0-1 Finland
Group B: Belgium 0-1 Italy
Group B: Spain 5-0 Portugal
Group C: Denmark 0-1 Sweden
Group D: Wales 0-3 Netherlands
Group D: France 2-1 England
Group A: Norway 2-1 Finland
Group B: Spain 6-2 Belgium
Group B: Portugal 1-1 Italy
Group C: Germany 2-1 Denmark
Group C: Poland 0-3 Sweden
Group D: France 4-1 Wales
Group A: Finland 1-1 Switzerland
Group A: Norway 4-3 Iceland
Group B: Portugal 1-2 Belgium
Group C: Sweden 4-1 Germany
Group C: Poland 3-2 Denmark
Group D: Netherlands 2-5 France
Group D: England 6-1 Wales
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Norway
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
+3
|
9
|
2
|
Switzerland
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
+1
|
4
|
3
|
Finland
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
4
|
Iceland
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
-4
|
0
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Spain
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
+11
|
6
|
2
|
Italy
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
-1
|
4
|
3
|
Belgium
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
-4
|
3
|
4
|
Portugal
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
-6
|
0
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Sweden
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
+7
|
9
|
2
|
Germany
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
3
|
Poland
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
-4
|
3
|
4
|
Denmark
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
-3
|
0
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
France
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
+7
|
9
|
2
|
England
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
+11
|
6
|
3
|
Netherlands
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
-4
|
3
|
4
|
Wales
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
-11
|
0
