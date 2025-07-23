44
Women’s Euro 2025: Semi-final fixtures and results as England keep title defence alive

2025-07-23Last Updated: 2025-07-23
England are through to the Women’s Euro 2025 final after beating Italy 2-1 in a dramatic semi-final showdown.

The Lionesses fell behind in the first-half as Barbara Bonansea capitalised on a defensive lapse to fire the Italians in front.

With time running out, substitute Michelle Agyemang equalised in the 96th-minute as she coolly slotted an effort past Laura Giualiani to send the tie into extra-time.

Then in the 119th minute, the Lionesses were awarded a penalty when Emma Severini was adjudged to have fouled Beth Mead.

Up stepped Chloe Kelly, who – after seeing her first attempt saved – rushed forward to poke home the decisive goal that launched England into a third major final in three years.

World champions Spain face the beaten 2022 finalists Germany in the other semi-final on Wednesday.

How to watch Women’s Euro 2025

TV channel: Every match of the tournament will be broadcast across BBC One, BBC Two and ITV1 or ITV4.

Live stream: UK viewers will be able to stream games on the BBC Sport website, iPlayer or ITVX streaming service.

Follow the Women’s Euro 2025 live on Standard Sport!

Quarter-final fixtures and results

France 1-1 Germany (Ger win on penalties)

Germany vs Spain (Zurich, 8pm BST)

England vs winners of semi-final 2 (Basel, 8pm BST)

Group A: Iceland 0-1 Finland

Group B: Belgium 0-1 Italy

Group B: Spain 5-0 Portugal

Group C: Denmark 0-1 Sweden

Group D: Wales 0-3 Netherlands

Group D: France 2-1 England

Group A: Norway 2-1 Finland

Group B: Spain 6-2 Belgium

Group B: Portugal 1-1 Italy

Group C: Germany 2-1 Denmark

Group C: Poland 0-3 Sweden

Group D: France 4-1 Wales

Group A: Finland 1-1 Switzerland

Group A: Norway 4-3 Iceland

Group B: Portugal 1-2 Belgium

Group C: Sweden 4-1 Germany

Group C: Poland 3-2 Denmark

Group D: Netherlands 2-5 France

Group D: England 6-1 Wales

Pos

Team

P

W

D

L

GD

Pts

1

Norway

3

3

0

0

+3

9

2

Switzerland

3

1

1

1

+1

4

3

Finland

3

1

1

1

0

4

4

Iceland

3

0

0

3

-4

0

Pos

Team

P

W

D

L

GD

Pts

1

Spain

3

3

0

0

+11

6

2

Italy

3

1

1

2

-1

4

3

Belgium

3

1

0

2

-4

3

4

Portugal

3

0

1

2

-6

0

Pos

Team

P

W

D

L

GD

Pts

1

Sweden

3

3

0

0

+7

9

2

Germany

3

2

0

1

0

6

3

Poland

3

1

0

2

-4

3

4

Denmark

3

0

0

3

-3

0

Pos

Team

P

W

D

L

GD

Pts

1

France

3

3

0

0

+7

9

2

England

3

2

0

1

+11

6

3

Netherlands

3

1

0

2

-4

3

4

Wales

3

0

0

3

-11

0

Follow Euro 2025 live with Standard Sport!


