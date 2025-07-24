8
11
9
43
23
16
20
18
30
40
37
32
31
2
38
48
49
14
29
3
35
25
15
5
13
39
10
1
24
46
22
33
44
34
4
26
Women's Euro 2025: Spain set up England final after Aitana Bonmati downs Germany in extra-time

Women's Euro 2025: Spain set up England final after Aitana Bonmati downs Germany in extra-time

2025-07-24Last Updated: 2025-07-24
339 Less than a minute


World Cup holders will face defending European champions England in Sunday’s final


Source link

2025-07-24Last Updated: 2025-07-24
339 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Carlos Alcaraz showed how far he has come and how Stefanos Tsitsipas has gone nowhere in French Open drubbing

Carlos Alcaraz showed how far he has come and how Stefanos Tsitsipas has gone nowhere in French Open drubbing

2023-06-06
Noni Madueke shows Chelsea talent but must meet Enzo Maresca’s demands

Noni Madueke shows Chelsea talent but must meet Enzo Maresca’s demands

2025-01-21
Bournemouth vs Arsenal FC: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Bournemouth vs Arsenal FC: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2023-09-28
Why Man City look more fallible than ever

Why Man City look more fallible than ever

2023-12-04
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo