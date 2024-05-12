Women’s FA Cup final LIVE! Manchester United vs Tottenham match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today
Spurs sit sixth in the Women’s Super League table, one place behind United, and is has been a hugely promising first campaign under Robert Vilahamn. Tottenham have never beaten United, but they were seconds away from doing so just a couple of weeks ago before Maya Le Tissier struck with a stoppage-time equaliser. Follow all the latest updates from Manchester United Women vs Tottenham Women LIVE via Standard Sport’s FA Cup final blog!
Source link