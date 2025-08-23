Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025: Latest results, pool standings and fixtures
England made a winning start to their Women’s Rugby World Cup campaign with a 69-7 thrashing of the United States at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland.
John Mitchell’s Red Roses ran riot on Wearside, as Ellie Kildunne starred with two tries and two assists, while Jess Breach and Lark Atkin-Davies also notched braces in an 11-try victory.
The Red Roses were beaten finalists in five of the last six World Cups, with a win over Canada 11 years ago sandwiched by five losses at the hands of New Zealand, but will be the team to beat as they look to take back the title on home turf.
Mitchell’s side completed a fourth straight Six Nations Grand Slam in April, but will face a stiff challenge just to escape Pool A, where they face Samoa and Australia next. The Wallaroos laid down a marker of their own with a 73-0 victory in their opening pool game.
Should they top the group, there is a good chance they will face one of Scotland, Wales, or dark horses Canada in the quarter-finals. The draw could also see them face France in the semi-finals – Les Bleus were unbeaten before facing England in the Six Nations finale earlier this year, but lost by a one-point margin at Twickenham.
Mitchell has no doubt of England’s potential ahead of their tournament opener: “We believe this is a squad that can win the World Cup.”
When are England playing?
As the tournament hosts, England have been drawn into pool A and played the tournament’s curtain-raiser at the Stadium of Light.
How to watch the Women’s Rugby World Cup
TV Channel: The BBC hold the exclusive rights to broadcast the Women’s Rugby World Cup in the UK. Select matches will be broadcast on terrestrial TV, with specific broadcast schedules to be confirmed in due course. Live commentary will be available throughout the tournament via BBC Radio Five Live.
Live stream: All Rugby World Cup matches will be streamed live online via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 pool stage schedule
Ireland vs Japan (12pm BST, Northampton)
South Africa vs Brazil (2.45pm BST, Northampton)
New Zealand vs Spain (5.30pm BST, York)
Canada vs Wales (12pm BST, Manchester)
Scotland vs Fiji (2.45pm BST, Manchester)
England vs Samoa (5pm BST, Northampton)
United States vs Australia (7.30pm BST, York)
Ireland vs Spain (12pm BST, Northampton)
New Zealand vs Japan (2pm BST, Exeter)
Italy vs South Africa (3.30pm BST, York)
France vs Brazil (4.45pm BST, Exeter)
Canada vs Scotland (12pm BST, Exeter)
United States vs Samoa (1.30pm BST, York)
Wales vs Fiji (2.45pm BST, Exeter)
England vs Australia (5pm BST, Brighton)
Japan vs Spain (12pm BST, York)
Italy vs Brazil (2pm BST, Northampton)
New Zealand vs Ireland (2.45pm BST, Brighton)
France vs South Africa (4.45pm BST, Northampton)
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
PD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Australia
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
+73
|
5
|
2
|
England
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
+62
|
5
|
3
|
USA
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
-62
|
0
|
4
|
Samoa
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
-73
|
0
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
PD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Canada
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
+58
|
5
|
2
|
Scotland
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
+30
|
5
|
3
|
Wales
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
-30
|
0
|
4
|
Fiji
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
-58
|
0
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
PD
|
Pts
|
1
|
New Zealand
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
Ireland
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
Japan
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
Spain
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Pos
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
PD
|
Pts
|
1
|
France
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
+24
|
4
|
2
|
Brazil
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
South Africa
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
Italy
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
-24
|
0
QF1 – Winner of Pool C vs Runners-up of Pool D (1.00pm BST, Exeter)
QF2 – Winner of Pool B vs Runners-up of Pool A (4.00pm BST, Bristol)
QF3 – Winner of Pool D vs Runners-up of Pool C (1.00pm BST, Exeter)
QF4 – Winner of Pool A vs Runners-up of Pool B (4.00pm BST, Bristol)
SF1 – Winner of QF1 vs Winner of QF2 (7.00pm BST, Bristol)
SF2 – Winner of QF3 vs Winner of QF4 (3.30pm BST, Bristol)
Loser of SF1 vs Loser of SF2 (12.30pm BST, Twickenham)
Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2 (4.00pm BST, Twickenham)
