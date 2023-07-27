Women’s World Cup: Nigeria stun Australia to leave co-hosts in danger of a shock early exit

A 3-2 defeat for the Aussies leaves their hopes to reaching the knockout stage hanging by a thread ahead of their final Group B game next week against Canada.

Australia went ahead in first-half injury time through Emily van Egmond but Uchenna Kanu soon equalised and Osinachi Ohale put Nigeria in front midway through the second half.

Asisat Oshoala then made it 3-1 and Nigeria held on for a famous win despite a late goal from Alanna Kennedy.

READ MORE

Nigeria move top of Group B, level with Canada on four points.

Australia are a point behind before the last round of Group B matches on Monday, when they face Canada in Melbourne needing a win to guarantee a place in the last-16.

Nigeria play already-eliminated Republic of Ireland in Brisbane.

The Aussies are still sweating on the fitness of star player Sam Kerr, who has missed their first two games through injury.