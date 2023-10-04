8
FIFA confirm 2030 World Cup hosts with surprise split between six nations

137 1 minute read


T

he 2030 World Cup is set to be held across six different nations.

A surprise deal to join up rival bids between Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina with that of Spain, Portugal and Morocco was first revealed by Alejandro Dominguez, the president of South American football’s governing body CONMEBOL, on Wednesday.

The plan will feature the South American trio each hosting their opening game of the tournament to mark the 100th anniversary of the first World Cup, which was held in Uruguay in 1930.


