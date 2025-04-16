All roads lead to Sheffield for snooker fans this weekend for the most prestigious tournament of the sporting year.

The World Snooker Championship 2025 gets under way on Easter Saturday with 32 players battling it out for supremacy.

Kyren Wilson is the defending champion but world number one Judd Trump and fellow player Englishman Mark Selby are all strong contenders for the crown.

Ahead of the weekend’s play, there is one final formality – the draw for the first round.

Judd Trump is currently ranked world number one but is seeded at two for the tournament (Photo: Tai Chengzhe/VCG via Getty)

When is the World Snooker Championship 2025 draw?

The draw for the final stages of the 2025 Halo World Championship (it is sponsored by IT business Halo, will take place at the BBC’s MediaCity in Salford at 8.45am on Thursday 17 April.

Fans will be able to listen on BBC 5 Live Breakfast and BBC Sounds or watch on the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer and Red Button as the 16 qualifiers are drawn at random against the 16 seeds.

Four-time Crucible king Mark Selby will be in the 5 Live studio to react to the draw after the names have been picked out by presenters Rachel Burden and Rick Edwards.

Who are the top 16 seeds?

Defending champion Kyren Wilson retains the honour of being top seed in the tournament, with world number one Judd Trump next in the seedings.

All 16 seeded players are spared the qualifying rounds and are automatically through to the first round. The top 16 seeds are:

Kyren Wilson (1)

Judd Trump (2)

John Higgins (3)

Mark Selby (4)

Ronnie O’Sullivan (5)

Mark Williams (6)

Luca Brecel (7)

Mark Allen (8)

Neil Robertson (9)

Ding Junhui (10)

Barry Hawkins (11)

Zhang Anda (12)

Si Jiahui (13)

Xiao Guodong (14)

Shaun Murphy (15)

Jak Jones (16)

Final preparations are being made for this year’s World Snooker Championship at The Crucible in Sheffield (Photo: James Baylis for Malcolm Couzens/Getty)

Who else has qualified for the tournament?

144 players started the qualifying tournament at Sheffield’s English Institute of Sport on Monday 7 April. But only 16 qualifiers can join the top 16 seeds in the first round.

The final 32 bidding for a coveted place were playing fourth-round matches on Wednesday, known as Judgement Day. Those who have qualified so far include:

Daniel Wells

Zhou Yuelong

Zak Surety

Ben Woollaston

Zhao Xintong

Ryan Day

Chris Wakelin

David Gilbert

When does the World Snooker Championship start?

The 2025 Halo World Championship runs from Saturday 19 April to Monday 5 May at the Crucible in Sheffield. The tournament has been staged at the Crucible since 1977.

Players will battle it out over the two weeks for a place in the final, which will start on Sunday 4 May, and the chance to take home the £500,000 prize.