WWE Clash in Paris 2025: UK start time, live stream, confirmed match card, results and how to watch
For the first time ever a WWE Premium Live Event (PLE) will be held in the French Capital with Clash in Paris taking place this weekend.
Following the succes of the epic WWE Backlash 2024 PLE which was held in Lyon, WWE returns to France for only the third ever Clash’ event after Clash at the Castle in 2022 and 2024 – in Cardiff, Wales and Glasgow, Scotland respectively.
Some of the biggest names in the company are on the Clash in Paris card, including WWE World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins as he puts his newly won title on the line in a fatal four way against Jey Uso, CM Punk and LA Knight.
The odds are stacked against the reigning champion as he doesn’t have to be pinned or submitted to lose the title, although it’s every man for himself as displayed on Raw when things broke down between LA Knight and Jey Uso.
Meanwhile, Becky Lynch puts the WWE Women’s Intercontinental championship on the line against Hall of Famer Nikki Bella in her first major title opportunity since making an in-ring return earlier this year.
For Lynch, it will be another title defence, having resisted challenges from Maxine Durpri, Natalya and Lyra Valkyria recently.
Can Nikki Bella dethrone Becky Lynch?
WWE
After weeks of chaos, Sheamus and Rusev, will look to settle things in a Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook match where there are no disqualifications and anything goes.
Elsewhere on the card, Roman Reigns is in singles action for the first time since WrestleMania last year as he battles Bronson Reed, and John Cena’s farewell tour continues with a showdown against Logan Paul.
Non-stop excitement has been promised in the French capital and here’s everything you need to know about WWE Clash in Paris 2025.
Date, start time and venue
In the UK, WWE Clash in Paris is scheduled to start at 7pm BST on Sunday August 31, 2025.
The Premium Live Event will take place at the Paris La Defense Arena in Paris, France.
Where to watch WWE Clash in Paris 2025
Live stream: In the UK, WWE Clash in Paris 2025 can be watched and streamed live on Netflix. Coverage starts at 7pm BST.
This will mark the ninth WWE Premium Live Event (PLE) to be streamed on Netflix after the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania 41, Backlash, Money in the Bank, Night of Champions, Evolution and Summerslam,
A standard subscription costs £4.99 a month and it can be cancelled at any time.
From tag team partners to opponents: John Cena vs Logan Paul
WWE
WWE Clash in Paris 2025 match card
WWE World Heavyweight championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Jey Uso vs. CM Punk vs. LA Knight
WWE Women’s Intercontinental championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs Nikki Bella
Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed
*Card is subject to change.
Source link