WWE Clash in Paris 2025: UK start time, live stream, confirmed match card, results and how to watch

2025-08-29Last Updated: 2025-08-29
342 2 minutes read

For the first time ever a WWE Premium Live Event (PLE) will be held in the French Capital with Clash in Paris taking place this weekend.

Following the succes of the epic WWE Backlash 2024 PLE which was held in Lyon, WWE returns to France for only the third ever Clash’ event after Clash at the Castle in 2022 and 2024 – in Cardiff, Wales and Glasgow, Scotland respectively.

Some of the biggest names in the company are on the Clash in Paris card, including WWE World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins as he puts his newly won title on the line in a fatal four way against Jey Uso, CM Punk and LA Knight.

The odds are stacked against the reigning champion as he doesn’t have to be pinned or submitted to lose the title, although it’s every man for himself as displayed on Raw when things broke down between LA Knight and Jey Uso.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch puts the WWE Women’s Intercontinental championship on the line against Hall of Famer Nikki Bella in her first major title opportunity since making an in-ring return earlier this year.

For Lynch, it will be another title defence, having resisted challenges from Maxine Durpri, Natalya and Lyra Valkyria recently.

Can Nikki Bella dethrone Becky Lynch?

WWE

After weeks of chaos, Sheamus and Rusev, will look to settle things in a Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook match where there are no disqualifications and anything goes.


