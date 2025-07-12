WWE Evolution 2025: UK start time, live stream and confirmed match card
For just the second time ever, WWE will host an all-women’s professional wrestling event this weekend.
WWE Evolution will take place from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia – the same venue that will host Saturday Night’s Main Event XL the day before – featuring wrestlers from all three brands in Raw, SmackDown, and NXT as well as some returning legends.
Furthermore, it will mark the seventh WWE Premium Live Event (PLE) to be streamed on Netflix after the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania 41, Backlash, Money in the Bank and Night of Champions.
The inaugural Evolution event took place seven years ago and it was headlined by Ronda Rousey successfully defending the Raw Women’s Championship against Nikki Bella.
Bella’s involvement this weekend has been confirmed as she will take part in a Battle Royal where the winner will receive a world championship match at the Clash in Paris PLE at the end of August.
Hall of Famer: Nikki Bella
Getty Images for Fanatics
Who the world champions are remains to be seen as IYO SKY puts the Women’s world championship on the line against Rhea Ripley, whilst Hall of Famer, Trish Stratus challenges Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s championship.
Those are two of five championship matches that have been scheduled for the event.
Jacy Jayne will look to knock back the challenge of Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women’s championship, whilst the odds are not in Becky Lynch’s favour as she bids to hold on to her Women’s Intercontinental championship in a triple threat match against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.
Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez’s first defence of WWE Women’s Tag Team championships is in a fatal four way match against the teams of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, Sol Ruca and Zaria, Asuka and Kairi Sane.
Elsewhere on the card, Ms. Money in the Bank, Naomi faces former-friend-turned-rival and Queen of the Ring, Jade Cargill in a No Holds Barred match.
Here’s everything you need to know about WWE Evolution 2025.
WWE Evolution 2025 match card
Women’s world championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley.
WWE Women’s championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Trish Stratus.
Women’s Intercontinental championship, triple threat match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria.
WWE Women’s tag team championship, fatal four-way match: Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Sol Ruca and Zaria vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane.
NXT Women’s championship: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace.
No Holds Barred match: Naomi vs. Jade Cargill.
* The following participants have been announced for the Battle Royal: Stephanie Vaquer, Ivy Nile, Nia Jax, Nikki Bella, Natalya, Maxxine Dupri, Kelani Jordan, Jaida Parker, Lola Vice, Lash Legend, Izzi Dame, Tatum Paxley, Zelina Vega, Giulia, Candice LeRae.
Card is subject to change.
