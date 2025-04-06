WWE Monday Night Raw: Start time, TV, live stream, confirmed match card
The road to WrestleMania 41 has been heating up in recent weeks and that is likely to continue on Monday Night Raw.
Last week in the O2 Arena in London, England, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and his opponent in Las Vegas later this month, John Cena, went back and forth on the mic in an amazing segment before the former got the last laugh by delivering the ‘Cross-Rhodes’.
Though, as Cena is currently not scheduled to appear on WWE television before WrestleMania, it remains to be seen what the next step will be in their intense rivalry.
What is for certain is Seth Rollins will appear on Monday Night Raw to address his WrestleMania triple threat main event against Roman Reigns and CM Punk. The latter is too scheduled for an appearance, as is Paul Heyman.
Furthermore, El Grande Americano returns to action, two huge title matches have been set and Adam Pearce is to address the Women’s World Championship situation between IYO SKY, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley.
With that said, here’s everything you need to know about the April 7th episode of WWE Raw.
Date, start time and venue
The latest edition of WWE Raw is scheduled to start at 1am BST (8pm ET) in the early hours of Tuesday morning, lasting until 4am.
The show will take place at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Where to watch WWE Raw in the UK
Those with a subscription can watch WWE Raw live on Netflix at no additional cost, while they can also catch up in full after the show.
A standard subscription costs £4.99 a month and it can be cancelled at any time.
So far, three matches have been announced as Lyra Valkyria defends her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Bayley in a rematch from a few weeks ago.
Now, this showdown is rather interesting given they will team together this coming on Friday for a shot to face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania.
Elsewhere on the card, New Day challenges the War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championships and Penta takes on Dominik Mysterio in a singles match.
Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Bayley
World Tag Team Championship: War Raiders (c) vs. New Day
Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio
*Card is subject to change.
