WWE Night of Champions 2025: UK start time, live stream and confirmed match card
WWE heads to Saudi Arabia this weekend for a special Night of Champions event.
For the second time in three years, the city of Riyadh hosts Night of Champions and it will mark the sixth WWE Premium Live Event (PLE) to be streamed on Netflix after the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania 41, Backlash and Money in the Bank.
Debuting all the way back June 2007, the concept of this event is to showcase every championship on the main roster.
For one reason or another, that will not be the case this year with three title matches announced for Smackdown on Friday night whilst an injury to Dominik Mysterio has forced the WWE Intercontinental championship match against AJ Styles to be postponed.
That said, the Undisputed WWE championship will be on the line as John Cena defends against CM Punk in an eagerly anticipated showdown between two long-time rivals.
Interestingly Cena and Punk last faced off in a singles match at a PLE back at the 2012 Night of Champions event. That bout ended in a draw which meant the latter walked out as champion.
The other title match sees Jacob Fatu defend the United States championship against Solo Sikoa. Tensions between the family members came to a head at Money in the Bank as Fatu betrayed Sikoa in the men’s ladder match, leading to a singles match between the former Bloodline stablemates.
Betrayal: Jacob Fatu stopped Solo Sikoa from winning the men’s Money in the Bank match earlier in the month
WWE
On the undercard, the King of the Ring and the Queen of the Ring will be crowned. Beginning on June 9, 2025 a tournament was held for the respective divisions across episodes of Raw and Smackdown and it will culminate at Night of Champions.
Long-time friends Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are in the King of the Ring final after overcoming Jey Uso and Sami Zayn in their respective semi-finals.
Meanwhile a recently returning Asuka battles Jade Cargill for the right to become only the third-ever Queen of the Ring. The winners of each match will then receive a world championship match at Summerslam in August.
Speaking of Zayn, he takes on Karrion Kross in a singles match, whilst Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez look to settle a score in a street fight.
Here’s everything you need to know about WWE Night of Champions 2025.
WWE Night of Champions 2025: Date and start time
WWE Night of Champions 2025 takes place on Saturday, 28 June, 2025.
In the UK, coverage is scheduled to start at 6pm BST.
Where to watch WWE Night of Champions 2025 in the UK
Live stream: In the UK, WWE Night of Champions 2025 can be watched and streamed live on Netflix.
A standard subscription costs £4.99 a month and it can be cancelled at any time.
WWE Night of Champions 2025 match card
Undisputed WWE championship: John Cena (c) vs. CM Punk
WWE United States championship: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Solo Sikoa
King of the Ring final: Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes
Queen of the Ring: Asuka vs. Jade Cargill
Street fight: Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez
Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross
*Card is subject to change.
Source link