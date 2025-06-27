13
8
18
33
40
16
2
38
31
29
39
43
20
1
30
48
46
35
44
15
5
9
4
23
22
32
14
26
34
10
49
11
3
25
24
37
WWE Night of Champions 2025: UK start time, live stream and confirmed match card

WWE Night of Champions 2025: UK start time, live stream and confirmed match card

2025-06-27Last Updated: 2025-06-27
371 2 minutes read

WWE heads to Saudi Arabia this weekend for a special Night of Champions event.

For the second time in three years, the city of Riyadh hosts Night of Champions and it will mark the sixth WWE Premium Live Event (PLE) to be streamed on Netflix after the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania 41, Backlash and Money in the Bank.

Debuting all the way back June 2007, the concept of this event is to showcase every championship on the main roster.

For one reason or another, that will not be the case this year with three title matches announced for Smackdown on Friday night whilst an injury to Dominik Mysterio has forced the WWE Intercontinental championship match against AJ Styles to be postponed.

That said, the Undisputed WWE championship will be on the line as John Cena defends against CM Punk in an eagerly anticipated showdown between two long-time rivals.

Interestingly Cena and Punk last faced off in a singles match at a PLE back at the 2012 Night of Champions event. That bout ended in a draw which meant the latter walked out as champion.

The other title match sees Jacob Fatu defend the United States championship against Solo Sikoa. Tensions between the family members came to a head at Money in the Bank as Fatu betrayed Sikoa in the men’s ladder match, leading to a singles match between the former Bloodline stablemates.

Betrayal: Jacob Fatu stopped Solo Sikoa from winning the men’s Money in the Bank match earlier in the month

WWE

On the undercard, the King of the Ring and the Queen of the Ring will be crowned. Beginning on June 9, 2025 a tournament was held for the respective divisions across episodes of Raw and Smackdown and it will culminate at Night of Champions.

Long-time friends Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are in the King of the Ring final after overcoming Jey Uso and Sami Zayn in their respective semi-finals.

Meanwhile a recently returning Asuka battles Jade Cargill for the right to become only the third-ever Queen of the Ring. The winners of each match will then receive a world championship match at Summerslam in August.


Source link

2025-06-27Last Updated: 2025-06-27
371 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Three takeaways from England’s Euro 2024 warm-up win over Bosnia

Three takeaways from England’s Euro 2024 warm-up win over Bosnia

2024-06-03
France vs Italy LIVE! Nations League match stream, latest score and updates today after Frattesi goal

France vs Italy LIVE! Nations League match stream, latest score and updates today after Frattesi goal

2024-09-06
Aston Villa 3-1 Man City: Villa come from behind in final to celebrate fifth FA Youth Cup triumph

Aston Villa 3-1 Man City: Villa come from behind in final to celebrate fifth FA Youth Cup triumph

2025-05-05
Luton Town will be ball number one for FA Cup fourth round draw

Luton Town will be ball number one for FA Cup fourth round draw

2024-01-08
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo