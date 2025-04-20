14
15
32
38
49
4
2
8
44
1
31
37
13
26
46
5
48
23
35
16
30
11
9
34
39
22
29
10
24
3
33
40
43
20
25
18
WWE WrestleMania 41 Saturday results: Seth Rollins wins main event as three new champions crowned

WWE WrestleMania 41 Saturday results: Seth Rollins wins main event as three new champions crowned

2025-04-20Last Updated: 2025-04-20
358 2 minutes read


In a main event that is sure to go down in history, Rollins, with the help of Paul Heyman, nailed Reigns with a steel chair to the back before delivering a stomp to the head and pinned his former Shield brother in a shocking conclusion at the Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas.

Heyman, who accompanied Punk to the ring as part of a favour owed betrayed his best friend by delivering a low blow just as he was about to strike Reigns with the chair. At that point, it appeared Heyman had made amends with his Tribal Chief.

However, Heyman served Reigns with a low blow too and then handed the chair to Rollins before leaving with the victor which suggests some sort of alliance between the pair.

The night began with the World Heavyweight championship match between Gunther and Jey Uso. After surviving an onslaught from the defending champion, the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble winner turned things around, hitting a spear, a superkick and three splashes before making the ‘Ring General’ tap out with his own sleeper submission hold.

And with that, Jey Uso is the new World Heavyweight champion and he was joined in the ring by his twin brother Jimmy Uso as they celebrated the biggest win in his career do date.

Two other title changes followed. First, The New Day beat The War Raiders in a World Tag Team title match following a somewhat controversial finish which saw Kofi Kingston hold down Ivar’s foot for Xavier Woods to get the pinfall.

Then Jacob Fatu marked his WrestleMania debut by beating LA Knight to become the new United States champion.

Tiffany Stratton was the only champion on night one to retain as she produced a gutsy performance in victory over Charlotte Flair in the WWE Women’s champion match.


Source link

2025-04-20Last Updated: 2025-04-20
358 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

On-loan Arsenal midfielder Lokonga urges Luton to 'be smart' in Premier League survival bid

On-loan Arsenal midfielder Lokonga urges Luton to 'be smart' in Premier League survival bid

2023-09-13
Tottenham vs West Ham: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

Tottenham vs West Ham: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

2023-07-16
Masters 2025 LIVE: Latest updates and scores from round 3 as Rory McIlroy takes the lead

Masters 2025 LIVE: Latest updates and scores from round 3 as Rory McIlroy takes the lead

2025-04-12
Relieved Edwards thought Luton's injury time leveller was going to be disallowed by VAR

Relieved Edwards thought Luton's injury time leveller was going to be disallowed by VAR

2024-01-13
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo