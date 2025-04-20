WWE WrestleMania 41 Saturday results: Seth Rollins wins main event as three new champions crowned
In a main event that is sure to go down in history, Rollins, with the help of Paul Heyman, nailed Reigns with a steel chair to the back before delivering a stomp to the head and pinned his former Shield brother in a shocking conclusion at the Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas.
Heyman, who accompanied Punk to the ring as part of a favour owed betrayed his best friend by delivering a low blow just as he was about to strike Reigns with the chair. At that point, it appeared Heyman had made amends with his Tribal Chief.
However, Heyman served Reigns with a low blow too and then handed the chair to Rollins before leaving with the victor which suggests some sort of alliance between the pair.
The night began with the World Heavyweight championship match between Gunther and Jey Uso. After surviving an onslaught from the defending champion, the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble winner turned things around, hitting a spear, a superkick and three splashes before making the ‘Ring General’ tap out with his own sleeper submission hold.
And with that, Jey Uso is the new World Heavyweight champion and he was joined in the ring by his twin brother Jimmy Uso as they celebrated the biggest win in his career do date.
Two other title changes followed. First, The New Day beat The War Raiders in a World Tag Team title match following a somewhat controversial finish which saw Kofi Kingston hold down Ivar’s foot for Xavier Woods to get the pinfall.
Then Jacob Fatu marked his WrestleMania debut by beating LA Knight to become the new United States champion.
Tiffany Stratton was the only champion on night one to retain as she produced a gutsy performance in victory over Charlotte Flair in the WWE Women’s champion match.
Elsewhere, Jade Cargill emerged victorious in her grudge match against Naomi and El Grande Americano beat Rey Fenix – the stand-in for the injured Rey Mysterio – in a high-flying match that was impacted by the use of a metal plate.
WrestleMania 41 night one results
Jey Uso def. Gunther to become World Heavyweight champion
The New Day def. The War Raiders to become World Tag Team champions
Jacob Fatu def. LA Knight to become United States champion
El Grande Americano def. Rey Fenix
Tiffany Stratton def. Charlotte Flair to retain WWE Women’s championship
Seth Rollins def. Roman Reigns and CM Punk
