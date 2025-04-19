WWE WrestleMania 41: Start time, live stream and confirmed match card today
WrestleMania starts tonight as the WWE’s biggest annual event takes centre stage in Las Vegas.
The 41st edition of WrestleMania will take place across both Saturday and Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium, the third Premium Live Event (PLE) that is being streamed live on Netflix.
Debuting in 1985, WrestleMania has become WWE’s yearly flagship event and since 2020, it has grown into a two-night spectacle.
Many unforgettable moments over the past three decades have been provided at WrestleMania, from Stone Cold Steve Austin defeating Shawn Michaels for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania XIV to Cody Rhodes finally dethroning Roman Reigns in a critically acclaimed main event just last year.
This year, WWE’s top superstars are set for two unforgettable nights where legacies will be cemented and history will be made.
Last dance: John Cena will make his last WrestleMania appearance as an active WWE superstar
One of the marquee matches is Cody Rhodes vs John Cena for the undisputed WWE championship. Back at the Elimination Chamber, and after outlasting five other superstars in a gruelling match, Cena shocked the world by aligning himself with The Rock and Travis Scott.
Now Cena – on his last WrestleMania appearance – challenges Rhodes in search of a record-breaking 17th world title.
In the other world title matches, the respective men’s and women’s Royal Rumble winners, Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair, take on Gunther and Tiffany Stratton. The odds are stacked against IYO SKY as she defends her championship against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley.
The main event on night one sees CM Punk – with Paul Heyman in his corner – in a high-stakes, and personal, triple threat match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.
Meanwhile, there are several intriguing matches on the undercard including a WrestleMania debut for Jacob Fatu as he goes in search of championship gold, and Naomi looks to settle a score against bitter rival Jade Cargill.
Here’s everything you need to know about WWE WrestleMania 41.
WWE WrestleMania 41 date and start time
WWE WrestleMania 41 takes place on Saturday April 19, 2025 and Sunday April 20, 2025.
In the UK, the shows on both nights are scheduled to start at 12am BST.
Where to watch WWE WrestleMania 41 in UK
Live stream: In the UK, WWE WrestleMania 41 can be watched and streamed live on Netflix. A standard subscription costs £4.99 a month and it can be cancelled at any time.
LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated WrestleMania live blog.
WWE WrestleMania 41 match card
Undisputed WWE championship: Cody Rhodes vs John Cena
World heavyweight championship: Gunther vs Jey Uso
Women’s world championship: IYO SKY vs Bianca Belair vs Rhea Ripley
WWE women’s championship: Tiffany Stratton vs Charlotte Flair
Intercontinental championship: Bron Breakker vs Pénta vs Finn Bálor vs Dominik Mysterio
United States championship: LA Knight vs Jacob Fatu
World tag team championship: The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) vs The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods)
Women’s WWE tag team championship: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs Bayley and Lyra Valkyria
Roman Reigns vs CM Punk vs Seth Rollins
A bitter rivalry between Jade Cargill and Naomi will reach its climax at WrestleMania 41
Rey Mysterio vs El Grande Americano
Damian Priest vs Drew McIntyre
*card is subject to change.
