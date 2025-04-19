2
WWE WrestleMania 41: Start time, live stream and confirmed match card today

2025-04-19
WrestleMania starts tonight as the WWE’s biggest annual event takes centre stage in Las Vegas.

The 41st edition of WrestleMania will take place across both Saturday and Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium, the third Premium Live Event (PLE) that is being streamed live on Netflix.

Debuting in 1985, WrestleMania has become WWE’s yearly flagship event and since 2020, it has grown into a two-night spectacle.

Many unforgettable moments over the past three decades have been provided at WrestleMania, from Stone Cold Steve Austin defeating Shawn Michaels for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania XIV to Cody Rhodes finally dethroning Roman Reigns in a critically acclaimed main event just last year.

This year, WWE’s top superstars are set for two unforgettable nights where legacies will be cemented and history will be made.

Last dance: John Cena will make his last WrestleMania appearance as an active WWE superstar

WWE

One of the marquee matches is Cody Rhodes vs John Cena for the undisputed WWE championship. Back at the Elimination Chamber, and after outlasting five other superstars in a gruelling match, Cena shocked the world by aligning himself with The Rock and Travis Scott.

Now Cena – on his last WrestleMania appearance – challenges Rhodes in search of a record-breaking 17th world title.

In the other world title matches, the respective men’s and women’s Royal Rumble winners, Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair, take on Gunther and Tiffany Stratton. The odds are stacked against IYO SKY as she defends her championship against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley.

The main event on night one sees CM Punk – with Paul Heyman in his corner – in a high-stakes, and personal, triple threat match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Meanwhile, there are several intriguing matches on the undercard including a WrestleMania debut for Jacob Fatu as he goes in search of championship gold, and Naomi looks to settle a score against bitter rival Jade Cargill.


