WWE WrestleMania 41: UK start time, live stream and confirmed match card tonight
WrestleMania concludes tonight as the WWE’s biggest annual event takes centre stage in Las Vegas.
The 41st edition of WrestleMania began yesterday at the Allegiant Stadium, marking the third Premium Live Event (PLE) to be streamed live on Netflix.
So for the second day in a row, WWE’s top superstars are set for an unforgettable night where legacies will be cemented and history will be made.
The marquee match is Cody Rhodes vs John Cena for the undisputed WWE championship. Back at the Elimination Chamber, and after outlasting five other superstars in a gruelling match, Cena shocked the world by aligning himself with The Rock and Travis Scott.
Now Cena – on his last WrestleMania appearance – challenges Rhodes in search of a record-breaking 17th world title.
Main event: Cody Rhodes vs John Cena
WWE.com
In the other world title matches, the odds are stacked against IYO SKY as she defends her Women’s championship against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. The Women’s tag team championships are also on the line but Lyra Valkyria has to find a replacement partner in her attempt to dethrone Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.
This is because Bayley was taken out backstage on Saturday and will not be medically cleared to compete.
Meanwhile, Bron Breakker has his work cut out to leave WrestleMania still the Intercontinental champion as he battles Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor and Penta in a fatal four way match.
Personal grudges will be settled when Drew McIntyre battles Damian Priest in a Sin City street fight and AJ Styles out to settle a score with Logan Paul.
And as announced on Friday Night Smackdown, Randy Orton will issue an open challenge after his scheduled match against Kevin Owens was unfortunately cancelled due to Owens requiring neck surgery.
Here’s everything you need to know about the night two of WWE WrestleMania 41.
WWE WrestleMania 41 date and start time
Night two of WWE WrestleMania 41 takes place tonight, Sunday April 20, 2025.
In the UK, the show is scheduled to start at 12am BST.
Where to watch WWE WrestleMania 41 in UK
Live stream: In the UK, WWE WrestleMania 41 can be watched and streamed live on Netflix. A standard subscription costs £4.99 a month and it can be cancelled at any time.
LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated WrestleMania live blog.
WWE WrestleMania 41 match card
Undisputed WWE championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena
Women’s World championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley
Intercontinental championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Finn Bálor vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio
WWE Women’s Tag Team title match: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria & TBC
Match off: Lyra Valkyria must find a replacement for Bayley as he bids to dethrone the WWE Women’s Tag Team champions
WWE
Sin City Street Fight: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre
*Card is subject to change.
Source link