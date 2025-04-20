4
WWE WrestleMania 41: UK start time, live stream and confirmed match card tonight

2025-04-20Last Updated: 2025-04-20
WrestleMania concludes tonight as the WWE’s biggest annual event takes centre stage in Las Vegas.

The 41st edition of WrestleMania began yesterday at the Allegiant Stadium, marking the third Premium Live Event (PLE) to be streamed live on Netflix.

So for the second day in a row, WWE’s top superstars are set for an unforgettable night where legacies will be cemented and history will be made.

The marquee match is Cody Rhodes vs John Cena for the undisputed WWE championship. Back at the Elimination Chamber, and after outlasting five other superstars in a gruelling match, Cena shocked the world by aligning himself with The Rock and Travis Scott.

Now Cena – on his last WrestleMania appearance – challenges Rhodes in search of a record-breaking 17th world title.

Main event: Cody Rhodes vs John Cena

WWE.com

In the other world title matches, the odds are stacked against IYO SKY as she defends her Women’s championship against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. The Women’s tag team championships are also on the line but Lyra Valkyria has to find a replacement partner in her attempt to dethrone Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

This is because Bayley was taken out backstage on Saturday and will not be medically cleared to compete.

Meanwhile, Bron Breakker has his work cut out to leave WrestleMania still the Intercontinental champion as he battles Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor and Penta in a fatal four way match.

Personal grudges will be settled when Drew McIntyre battles Damian Priest in a Sin City street fight and AJ Styles out to settle a score with Logan Paul.

And as announced on Friday Night Smackdown, Randy Orton will issue an open challenge after his scheduled match against Kevin Owens was unfortunately cancelled due to Owens requiring neck surgery.


