30
33
39
1
3
34
24
35
4
49
31
5
29
9
20
2
8
37
40
22
13
32
10
11
38
26
48
15
18
43
44
46
16
23
14
25
WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025: UK start time, live stream, confirmed match card and results tonight

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025: UK start time, live stream, confirmed match card and results tonight

2025-09-21Last Updated: 2025-09-21
331 2 minutes read

WWE’s newest premium live event (PLE), Wrestlepalooza, takes place tonight.

Reviving the legacy of the original ECW event series that ran from 1995-2000, this will be the fifth edition of Wrestlepalooza, though the very first to take place under the WWE banner.

An intriguing night is on the cards as AJ Lee makes her in-ring return, teaming with CM Punk to take on WWE World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins and WWE Women’s Intercontinental champion Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team match.

A must-watch bout that came about when AJ Lee broke the internet by making her first SmackDown appearance in a decade, attacking Lynch who had previously cost Punk the world title at Clash in Paris.

There will be a new WWE Women’s champion crowned at Wrestlepalooza. The title has been vacant ever since Naomi’s pregnancy announcement, and her original scheduled opponent in Paris last month, Stephanie Vaquer, now gets her opportunity as she battles former champion IYO SKY.

Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre challenges a fired up Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE championship. It has been 17 months since McIntyre last held a world title – and it was a reign that lasted just five minutes and forty-six seconds at that – but will his luck change against Rhodes whom he put out of action with a brutal Claymore through the announce table?

Elsewhere on the card, the Usos are back together and will be looking for revenge in a tag team match against The Vision’s Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed after they put Roman Reigns on the shelf with a vicious attack at Clash in Paris.

For the last time ever, two WWE legends will collide as John Cena’s farewell tour continues against Brock Lesnar.

Last-time ever: John Cena vs Brock Lesnar

WWE

Not since 2014 have Cena and Lesnar faced off one-on-one, as a result this promises to be an unmissable final chapter in their storied rivalry and here’s everything you need to know about WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025.

Date, start time and venue

In the UK, WWE Wrestlepalooza is scheduled to start from 11.30pm BST tonight Saturday, September 20, 2025.


Source link

2025-09-21Last Updated: 2025-09-21
331 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Luton Town FC opens its doors to public – transforming Kennilworth Road into a ‘warm hub’ in UK first

Luton Town FC opens its doors to public – transforming Kennilworth Road into a ‘warm hub’ in UK first

2024-01-17
Manchester United XI vs Fulham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League

Manchester United XI vs Fulham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League

2025-01-26
Arsenal injury update: Gabriel, Jurrien Timber, Ben White and Riccardo Calafiori latest return dates

Arsenal injury update: Gabriel, Jurrien Timber, Ben White and Riccardo Calafiori latest return dates

2025-04-02
Daniel Dubois trainer claims Oleksandr Usyk ‘conned boxing world’ in low blow controversy

Daniel Dubois trainer claims Oleksandr Usyk ‘conned boxing world’ in low blow controversy

2025-04-30
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo