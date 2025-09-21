WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025: UK start time, live stream, confirmed match card and results tonight
WWE’s newest premium live event (PLE), Wrestlepalooza, takes place tonight.
Reviving the legacy of the original ECW event series that ran from 1995-2000, this will be the fifth edition of Wrestlepalooza, though the very first to take place under the WWE banner.
An intriguing night is on the cards as AJ Lee makes her in-ring return, teaming with CM Punk to take on WWE World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins and WWE Women’s Intercontinental champion Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team match.
A must-watch bout that came about when AJ Lee broke the internet by making her first SmackDown appearance in a decade, attacking Lynch who had previously cost Punk the world title at Clash in Paris.
There will be a new WWE Women’s champion crowned at Wrestlepalooza. The title has been vacant ever since Naomi’s pregnancy announcement, and her original scheduled opponent in Paris last month, Stephanie Vaquer, now gets her opportunity as she battles former champion IYO SKY.
Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre challenges a fired up Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE championship. It has been 17 months since McIntyre last held a world title – and it was a reign that lasted just five minutes and forty-six seconds at that – but will his luck change against Rhodes whom he put out of action with a brutal Claymore through the announce table?
Elsewhere on the card, the Usos are back together and will be looking for revenge in a tag team match against The Vision’s Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed after they put Roman Reigns on the shelf with a vicious attack at Clash in Paris.
For the last time ever, two WWE legends will collide as John Cena’s farewell tour continues against Brock Lesnar.
Last-time ever: John Cena vs Brock Lesnar
Not since 2014 have Cena and Lesnar faced off one-on-one, as a result this promises to be an unmissable final chapter in their storied rivalry and here’s everything you need to know about WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025.
Date, start time and venue
In the UK, WWE Wrestlepalooza is scheduled to start from 11.30pm BST tonight Saturday, September 20, 2025.
The Premium Live Event will take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Where to watch WWE Wrestlepalooza
Live stream: In the UK, WWE Wrestlepalooza can be watched and streamed live on Netflix.
This will mark the 10th WWE Premium Live Event (PLE) to be streamed on Netflix after the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania 41, Backlash, Money in the Bank, Night of Champions, Evolution, Summerslam and Clash in Paris.
A standard subscription costs £5.99 a month and it can be cancelled at any time.
IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer do battle for the vacant WWE Women’s World championship
WWE Wrestlepalooza match card
Undisputed WWE championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE Women’s World championship: IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer
The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) vs. The Vision (Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed)
AJ Lee and CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch
John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar
*Card is subject to change.
