32
43
15
49
24
5
2
4
44
22
18
23
1
40
20
39
35
8
29
3
9
26
13
30
10
11
16
38
31
25
34
37
14
46
33
48
Tottenham: Xavi Simons reveals how Timo Werner helped him pick Spurs amid Chelsea interest

Tottenham: Xavi Simons reveals how Timo Werner helped him pick Spurs amid Chelsea interest

2025-09-05Last Updated: 2025-09-05
326 Less than a minute


The Dutch star was expected to join the Blues until Spurs swooped in


Source link

2025-09-05Last Updated: 2025-09-05
326 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

‘Ill-disciplined’ Wales suffer 14th straight loss in Six Nations against Italy

‘Ill-disciplined’ Wales suffer 14th straight loss in Six Nations against Italy

2025-02-08
Ex-Hatter joins Portsmouth as former Luton and Aston Villa keeper heads to Posh

Ex-Hatter joins Portsmouth as former Luton and Aston Villa keeper heads to Posh

2024-01-15
The football fans who are trying to get VAR scrapped

The football fans who are trying to get VAR scrapped

2024-08-21
Defender returns for Luton but ligament damage could keep Hatters wingback out until the new year

Defender returns for Luton but ligament damage could keep Hatters wingback out until the new year

2024-11-22
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo