9
8
29
44
25
18
33
32
37
14
23
34
49
35
3
30
13
26
31
22
10
38
20
40
48
46
4
24
11
2
5
43
15
16
1
39
Why Xavi Simons can't make his Tottenham debut against Bournemouth today?

Why Xavi Simons can't make his Tottenham debut against Bournemouth today?

2025-08-30Last Updated: 2025-08-30
348 Less than a minute


Tottenham’s new signing will be in attendance for the home game against Bournemouth


Source link

2025-08-30Last Updated: 2025-08-30
348 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Transfer news LIVE! Toney to Arsenal update; Chelsea eye wonderkid; Dragusin to Tottenham; Gallagher latest

Transfer news LIVE! Toney to Arsenal update; Chelsea eye wonderkid; Dragusin to Tottenham; Gallagher latest

2023-12-31
Man Utd ready to sell 10 players to fund Ruben Amorim squad overhaul

Man Utd ready to sell 10 players to fund Ruben Amorim squad overhaul

2025-03-31
How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal FC: TV channel and live stream for Carabao Cup today

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal FC: TV channel and live stream for Carabao Cup today

2025-02-05
Spain vs Sweden LIVE! Women’s World Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Spain vs Sweden LIVE! Women’s World Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

2023-08-15
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo