Yamaha YH-E500 Wireless Headphones Review

The Yamaha YH-E500 Headphones are now available in South Africa, and after testing them out over the past few weeks we were pleasantly impressed. The perfect headphones for on-the-go, work, and play use.

The on-ear wireless headphones boast features like Active Noise-Cancelling, Ambient Sound, Listening Care and an ultra-long battery life. Hear full-range sound, from high to low frequencies, even at low-volumes, and make use of adjustable controls to personalise your total listening experience.

Our biggest highlight being the Active Noise Cancelling and Ambient Sound options – let us explain:

Active Noise Cancelling: Whether commuting, traveling or simply focusing on study or work, external noise can mask the sound and make for an unpleasant listening session. The YH-E500 technology uses microphones to analyse and remove external noise, providing a more pure listening experience. Escape from the noise and immerse yourself in your favourite music and/or entertainment.

Ambient Sound: By the click of a button, choose when you need to hear your surroundings, for awareness and safety. Sometimes blocking out the world may also mean blocking out important noises, such as an ambulance siren, car hooter or announcements, etc. This mode uses built-in microphones to capture external sounds and presents them in the background of your audio content, keeping you fully aware of your surroundings.

Yamaha YH-E500A Headphones Standout Features:

Active Noise-Cancelling – Escape from the noise and immerse yourself in music/ entertainment.

Ambient Sound – Choose when you need to be aware of your surroundings.

Listening Care – Intelligent equalisation for full-range sound at lower listening volumes, including dynamic monitoring of content and background noise levels.

Bluetooth 5 with aptX-HD – Stable wireless connectivity and premium streaming quality.

Simple controls – Make phone calls, activate Siri/Google Assistant and control your music with easy-to-find buttons on the earcups.

All day long – Up to 38 hours of battery life (3.5 Hours charge time).

Yamaha Headphones App – Puts control of key settings in the palm of your hand.

Available in White or Black.

Expect to pay R2690.00.

For more info and to locate your nearest Yamaha dealer click HERE.