YG Marley Samples Grandfather In New Song ‘Survival,’ To Perform On ‘Jimmy Fallon’ With Mom Lauryn Hill

Continuing his lineage’s legacy, Reggae artist YG Marley pays homage to his grandfather, Bob Marley, with his latest single, Survival. Released today, May 14, the track draws inspiration from the elder Marley’s iconic 1979 album of the same name.

The new song, which shares songwriting credits with Bob Marley and YG’s mother, Lauryn Hill, heavily samples lyrics and riddim from Ambush In the Night, track 9 from the Survival album.

Additionally, YG interpolates the lyrics, “we are who we are, and that’s the way that it’s going to be” from his grandfather’s Babylon System, track 4 from Survival, creating a potent connection between generations.

YG had debuted Survival during his set at Coachella earlier this year.

The new release follows YG’s debut single, Praise Jah In the Moonlight, which also incorporated a prominent sample from Crisis and minor references to other songs in Marley’s catalog. However, Survival appears to be a more direct thematic tribute, referencing the struggles and perseverance explored in the elder Marley’s work.

The Survival album, which was Bob Marley & The Wailers’ eleventh studio project, also featured the title track Survival, So Much Trouble In The World, Zimbabwe, Africa Unite, and Wake Up and Live.

Praise Jah In The Moonlight peaked at No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100, No. 20 on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100, No. 5 on the UK Singles Chart, No. 1 on the Billboard New Zealand Songs Chart, and No. 11 on the Billboard Global 200.

In March, it was certified Silver in the United Kingdom after it sold over 200,000 units in the country.

It has undoubtedly been a promising year for YG Marley, who is the son of Rohan Marley, after he was announced as part of the lineup for festival night one at this year’s Reggae Sumfest in Catherine Hall, Montego Bay.

YG Marley and Lauryn Hill are also set to appear on NBC’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight (May 14) for a special performance.