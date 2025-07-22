9
34
40
30
33
39
14
16
49
29
13
4
20
31
2
32
22
24
18
15
35
23
3
26
48
25
1
10
5
8
43
44
37
46
38
11
Yoane Wissa: Brentford striker leaves pre-season training camp after £25m Newcastle bid rejected

Yoane Wissa: Brentford striker leaves pre-season training camp after £25m Newcastle bid rejected

2025-07-22Last Updated: 2025-07-22
330 Less than a minute


The Bees are out to avoid the loss of yet another key player this summer


Source link

2025-07-22Last Updated: 2025-07-22
330 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Transfer news LIVE! £37m Lavia bid rejected; Man Utd in Hojlund agreement; Arsenal and Chelsea latest updates

Transfer news LIVE! £37m Lavia bid rejected; Man Utd in Hojlund agreement; Arsenal and Chelsea latest updates

2023-07-25
Mikel Arteta plays down Arsenal transfer talk after FA Cup loss to Liverpool

Mikel Arteta plays down Arsenal transfer talk after FA Cup loss to Liverpool

2024-01-07
New Town signing Richards labels Luton switch as a 'major thing' in his career

New Town signing Richards labels Luton switch as a 'major thing' in his career

2025-07-06
How the world’s oldest transatlantic rower stopped Oldham Athletic sinking

How the world’s oldest transatlantic rower stopped Oldham Athletic sinking

2023-12-05
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo