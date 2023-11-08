Young South African to make history at Disney100 in Paris

A young south African, Thuli Mkhize, will make history as Disney celebrates 100 years of timeless stories and characters in Paris this coming weekend. Thuli is the only South African who will be performing amongst 1000 artists on stage on both nights. She is one of the main acts, alongside the original stars of Disney’s most famous films.

The show will open with Thuli performing ‘Circle of Life‘ alongside Debbie Davis who recorded the French version for the 1994 film. She will also perform her rendition of Lebo M’s hit song, ‘He Lives in You,’ in French.

About Thuli Mkhize

The 28 year-old, who hails from Umlazi, outside Durban, is the first person in the world to play the role of Rafiki in different shows at the same time. She covers the role in the Broadway version of Lion King in Paris and also in Mickey and the Magician at Disneyland Paris.

Thuli is no stranger to theatre. She began her career while in high school. She also trained with KwaMashu Community Advancement Projects (KCAP) before moving to Johannesburg to pursue her dreams. There she was cast in Dr Mbongeni Ngema’s Broadway hit musical, Sarafina!

While in Johannesburg, she was also cast as an alternate for the role of Mkabayi kaJama in Lwandile Athandwa Jentile’s hit show, The Zulu Queen Musical. She later moved to Netherlands to take on the role of Rafiki in Disney’s Lion King.

Thuli Mkhize

Thuli as Rafiki



Thuli comments on her participation on this historic event.

“I am so excited to be part of the Disney 100 celebrations in Paris. This is the best highlight of my career. I still pinch myself in disbelief that a young girl from Umlazi can be the only South African amongst the main acts in Disney’s biggest celebration. My hard work and passion for the arts is now paying off.”

Thuli is representing South Africa in Europe’s 40 000 seater La Défense Arena. The biggest indoor arena in Paris. This is a dream come true for her. Additionally, it is inspiration to other youth in South Africa who aspire to becoming stars someday.

Disney100 takes place in Paris, France at the La Défense Arena on 11 and 12 November 2023.

