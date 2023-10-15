How Johnny Sexton’s son captured the Irish mood

At the full-time whistle Johnny Sexton buckled to his knees with his usually stoic expression fixed instead in disbelief. This wasn’t in the script. Ireland 24 New Zealand 28. Yet another Rugby World Cup quarter-final exit. This was not how his story was supposed to end.

Ireland had last lost a match on 2 July 2022, also against New Zealand. That was at Eden Park, where the All Blacks last lost in 1994, some 47 Test matches at the ground prior. That was to be a little more expected.

Under head coach Andy Farrell, Ireland went on from that loss in the summer of 2022 to win the series 2-1 – their first in New Zealand – and the next 17 Test matches, including a Six Nations grand slam, to become the World No 1 side in rugby union.

At 38 years old, fly-half Sexton was leading his country to greater and greater heights ahead of a final tournament in France. A swansong World Cup win didn’t appear just apt, it was almost expected after a convincing pool stage defusal of South Africa’s bomb squad, 13-8.

So when grizzled old Sam Whitelock forced Ronan Kelleher to the floor in the 37th phase of an attack orchestrated by Sexton to seize the ball and the match-winning penalty, it was hard not to feel every millimetre of Sexton’s thousand yard stare.

These journeys aren’t meant to end so abruptly, almost cruelly.

That Sexton, a man who has directed, cajoled and led Ireland to such a high standing in the game will not be the man to lead Ireland out of their hoodoo, and into a World Cup semi-final for the first time seems a grave injustice. A fate sealed in a moment by Whitelock’s turnover.

In the post-match press conference – his last, having announced his retirement from rugby after the tournament – Sexton was dignified, humble and eloquent. He had minutes ago exchanged a few choice words with New Zealand centre Rieko Ioane after the whistle, so one might have expected some belligerence. Instead, here was a man close to tears, and impressive in his patience and openness.

“I thought we had them a couple of times, and to concede the turnover when we were so close to the line was gutting,” he said.

“They scramble incredibly hard for each other. There was probably a couple of overlaps we didn’t take full advantage of.

“We left it all out there at least.”

Touchingly, he refused to be bitter about the abrupt end to the campaign, or the result.

“The last six weeks has been incredible. The support and the way we’ve played over here. The combination of both has been a dream come true for all of us. And I include today as well.

“I just think they didn’t have to work as hard for their tries. We got sucker punched a few times. I’m not taking anything away from them, they are a quality team. They’re an incredible bunch.

“So I was very proud to be part of it.”

And so he should be. All who left the Stade de France on Saturday night were convinced they were privileged to have watched one of the most enthralling, technically excellent matches of rugby they had ever seen.

Farrell said after the match: “If you go out with a whimper, it’s pretty hard to take. We deserve a little bit more of ourselves than that. And we didn’t.”

For his part, All Blacks captain Sam Cane was full of adulation for his counterpart, a fly-half who left the field with every bit of rugby squeezed out from every fibre of his being after 119 caps: “He’s been outstanding for Ireland for a very long time – as long as I’ve been playing Ireland, he’s been there.

“He’s obviously very good at taking the ball to the line, decision-making, the way he directs that team. He does an outstanding job.

“The fact that he’s been able to play at the top level for so long is an absolute testament to the man and his character.”

Farrell obviously agreed: “The impact that he’s had on the rest of the team over the last four years has been amazing.

“The way that he’s conducted himself as a leader, as a rugby player and the way that he’s shown the love for playing for Ireland will be remembered and connected to this group for many years to come.”

The challenge Farrell and Ireland face is to now build a team around a new playmaker. Substitute fly-half Jack Crowley has shown glimpses of brilliance, but tellingly was not thrown on last night after an iffy performance against Scotland.

Farrell has confidence a new Ireland will emerge, for a number of reasons.

“Knowing what we’ve got, the type of character that we’ve got, the type of people, players, staff, the hunger to want to wear the green jersey.

“It is the end for this team because people are going to be leaving, but the competition that this team has built over the years will continue. The talent that we’ve got in Ireland will continue to come through and look to continue to challenge. I’ve no doubt about that.”

It is an immense challenge for Farrell, who will now look for a new 10 to build his side around for Australia in 2027 with Sexton’s departure.

“You’re still the best, Dad”, the cameras caught his son Luca telling him as he and his father Johnny walked around the pitch after the match, taking in the moment and thanking the travelling support.

It’s hard to disagree with the young man.