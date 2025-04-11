Yumbs Unlocks Yummy’s House Vol.1 – Yumbs is setting the tone for 2025! His new release ‘Yummy’s House Vol.1′, a rich, proudly South African project, arrives today. Anchored by the heart-tugging focus single ‘Awuboni.’ This EP is a love letter to soulful Amapiano, peppered with nostalgic house influences and homegrown authenticity.

Crafted with intent, Yummy’s House Vol. 1 channels the raw textures of South Africa’s sonic landscape, from indigenous instruments to multi-lingual lyricism. True to his “private-school Amapiano” roots, Yumbs curates a soundscape that is equal parts smooth and spirited, while inviting a family of musical voices like Russell Zuma, Langa Mavuso, Mashudu, and Sfarzo Rtee to bring his vision to life. Scotts Maphuma, in particular, plays a pivotal role throughout the project, adding depth and dimension to Yumbs’ signature flair.

Leading the charge is ‘Awuboni’, a soulful anthem layered with Maskandi influences that deepen its emotional resonance. With lyrical honesty, the track confronts the anguish of loving someone resistant to change. The protagonist grapples with a partner’s stubborn flaws and the echoes of friendly warnings that time is running out. Nia Pearl, Mashudu, Zani, and Makhanj breathe life into this narrative. Together they create a moment that feels both intimate and universal.

The EP follows the warm reception of ‘Amaphupho’, which earned an early nod on YouTube’s popular Piano Pulse podcast, celebrated as one of the best new tracks in the week of its release, a clear sign that Yumbs is in impeccable form heading into this release.

The Yumborghini Club

Adding to the momentum, Yumbs continues to cultivate community with his signature event series. The Yumborghini Club: Last Sundays at La Familia Street Culture. The latest edition, held on 30 March 2025, saw Yumbs bring together industry peers for an unforgettable day of music, connection, and culture.

The event also doubled as the set for his live mix, which dropped just a day before the EP landed. Fans were treated to exclusive images from the day, which lit up timelines and blogs as the countdown to Yummy’s House Vol. 1 intensified.

With Yummy’s House Vol. 1, Yumbs is opening the door to an immersive sonic experience that feels like home.

Get Yummy’s House Vol 1 here

Yummy’s House Vol. 1 Tracklist

MY HOUSE, MY RULES PROMISES – feat. Zani, Lebo Komane, Mashudu, Nia Pearl & Deeper Phil (Yumbs x Candice & Mhaw Keys) NONDODA – feat. Mashudu & Nia Pearl (Yumbs x Zani & Makhani) AWUBONI – feat. Nia Pearl, Zani, Makhani & Teddy Moloi (Yumbs x Mashudu) INTANDANE – feat. Russell Zuma WENA – Yumbs x Langa Mavuso x Zwayetoven SUMMER LOVING – feat. Mariechan & Una Rams AMAPHUPHO – feat. Malumnator & Zwayetoven (Yumbs x Scotts Maphuma) SENGIZOKHALA – feat. Mzizi Tycoon & Zwayetoven (Yumbs x Zee_Nhle x Sfarzo Rtee)

More About Yumbs

Born Ayanda Oratile Yumba in Kagiso township in 2002. The multi-talented producer/DJ Yumbs’ love for music runs deep. By the age of ten, he was already playing drums at his local church. His musical gift would then be nurtured when he attended the National School of Art, where he learned how to play bass and electric guitar. He also taught himself how to play piano.

In his senior year (2020), Yumbs was the main composer and musical director for the production Hip-Hop Helmet, which premiered at the Nelson Mandela Theatre. The self-taught pianist then went on to further his studies at the Academy of Sound Engineering, majoring in Audio Technology & Sound Engineering.

Having harnessed his talent and knowledge of music, Yumbs made his first foray into the commercial stage in 2020 by co-producing Musa Keys’ “Vula Mlomo”. He’s since gone on to produce & work with a string of artists. Namely, Kelvin Momo, Bien, Pabi Cooper, Major League Djz, Dj Maphorisa, Blxckie, Joe Boy & many more talented acts globally.

