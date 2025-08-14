Zakes Bantwini Announces Mayonie Festival – Grammy Award winning artist and cultural icon Zakes Bantwini is proud to unveil the very first edition of the Mayonie Festival, set to take place on 30 November 2025 at the historic Constitution Hill in Johannesburg.

Presented by Mayonie Productions, the festival will celebrate the evolution of Afrohouse and Afrotech through a powerful blend of music, art, and style. Designed as more than just a music event, Mayonie Festival will immerse guests in a curated world of sound and culture, delivering a fresh standard for South African festivals.

“This isn’t about recreating what’s already been done,” says Zakes Bantwini. “Mayonie Festival will be an experience that pulls you in from the moment you arrive. An atmosphere where the music, the visuals, the people, and the energy are all connected. It’s where you’ll truly feel the heartbeat of Afrohouse.”

Mayonie will stand apart for its immersive staging, layered sound design, and interactive spaces that give attendees a deeper connection to the music and its story.

In addition to General Access and VIP tiers, Mayonie will have Elevated General Tickets. An exclusive upgrade allowing General Access guests to experience Backstage. This special vantage point places attendees directly behind the performing DJ or artist. This offers a unique, up-close connection to the music.

Tickets released in three different phases with upgrades available while capacity lasts. Mayonie is the first chapter in a new era for African electronic music festivals. One where every detail is intentional, and every guest feels part of the story.

Tickets for Mayonie Festival are available on Howler here