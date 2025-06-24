Zakes Bantwini to headline SA’s Music & Sports festival – South Africa’s biggest sport and music festival is less than one month away and promises ten days of non-stop energy, world-class action and entertainment, and unforgettable moments.

From 11-20 July, Jeffreys Bay will host the J-Bay Surf Festival, transforming the Eastern Cape town into the country’s must-visit winter hotspot. This year will see the highly anticipated return of the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour to the legendary Supertubes after a one-year hiatus, bringing the world’s best surfers back to one of the world’s most iconic right hand breaks.

But the action doesn’t stop when the surfing ends. The ParkOFF Music Festival, held over both weekends of the J-Bay Surf Festival, will keep the beats going long after the sun sets.

The standout name from the opening weekend (11-13 July) is Grammy winner Zakes Bantwini who will be bringing his signature afro sound to J-Bay. Other names to look out for include African house and techno pioneer Dino Moran and crowd favourite electronic DJ Dean Fuel.

Dino Moran brings African house and techno

Dino Moran looks back fondly on some of the J-Bay Surf Festival’s most iconic moments, such as when Jordy Smith claimed his breakthrough WSL win in 2010.

“This will be my 15th year performing at the J-Bay Surf Festival, and it remains one of my all-time favourite events. A standout memory was DJing at the 2010 prize-giving when Jordy Smith won his first WSL Championship Tour event on Mandela Day. The atmosphere was electric, with patriotic energy, champagne in the air, and the sun setting over Supertubes. It was pure magic. 2025 is shaping up to be another iconic year for South African surfing, and my set will match that energy.”

The second weekend will deliver another heavyweight lineup, with Italian techno artist TribalNeed, dynamic South African duo Cinimin, and electro icon Niskerone. The action will continue right until the end of the closing party on Sunday 20 July, which will feature ParkOFF Residents and special surprise guests.

Comedy Night on Monday 14 July will showcase some of South Africa’s sharpest stand-up talent. This includes the legendary Rob van Vuuren, Kagiso “KG” Mokgadi, Robby Collins, and Emilio Tobias.

But it’s not only about the action on the stage. Sports enthusiasts and adventure junkies alike are sure to love the other activities on offer at the J-Bay Surf Festival!

What to Expect at J-Bay Music & Sports festival

19 July: Mountain biking and trail running races for all levels (10-60 km routes for MTB, 5-10 km for trail runs);

19-20 July: A high-stakes Jiu Jitsu tournament featuring the biggest prize pool in SA history;

12 July: A family friendly off-road motorbike adventure with Funduro;

19 July: The popular J-Bay Skins Fishing Competition with prizes and bragging rights up for grabs.

19 July: A touch rugby and volleyball showdown on Main Beach with cash prizes and goodies on the line.

This year’s event conveniently spans two weekends of the school holidays. Making it easier than ever for families and festival goers to make the trip. With up to 70,000 visitors expected, locking in your travel plans now is key.

“We’re expecting the biggest crowd yet.” says organiser Ari Kraak. “The energy, the entertainment, it’s all dialled up this year. If you’re after a beach holiday with top class entertainment, then it’s where you need to be. The ParkOFF Music Festival will see Zakes Bantwini and Italy’s Tribal Need amongst other top local acts. Keeping everyone dancing late into the night.” For more details on the action-packed calendar, visit the J-Bay Surf Festival website

Plan your Trip to the Music & Sports festival

Need help with accommodation or planning your trip? Contact Jeffreys Bay Tourism via WhatsApp at 064 966 9933 or email [email protected].