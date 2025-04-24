Zanele Potelwa Interviews Michael B. Jordan – Award winning Television and Radio Personality, Zanele Potelwa, keeps aiming for greater heights while flying the South African flag high.

Fresh from the critically acclaimed Sinners movie London premiere, Zanele is still in awe of the opportunity she was given to sit with, and interview some of the talented cast members.

Actor, producer and director Michael B. Jordan explained how the recent role has challenged him and helped him grow even more as an actor. Director extraordinaire Ryan Coogler shared how bringing the vision for the movie to life was a journey. Fusing childhood memories, hard work, talent and trusting self. The much-loved actor-director duo have come a long way. They have worked on several projects together, dating back from 2013.

Leading ladies in the film, Hailee Steinfield and Wunmi Mosaku shared how shooting Sinners was a learning journey for them both. They explained how having a supportive cast was the best part of the box office favourite.

Shining the spotlight on local South African brands, Zanele stunned on the Sinners red carpet in an eye-catching IMPRINT South Africa dress that stole the show. When sitting down with the cast, she gracefully wore a MaXhosa dress that has made a lasting impression.

“Being selected for such a big opportunity has been such a humbling and fun experience that I will always cherish this, I really had fun with the cast and enjoyed the time in Lonon. This, with my fellow media personality friend, Kim Jayde. I also got to meet some amazing people. I am truly God’s favourite girl. Please go and watch Sinners when you can”, happily states Zanele.

Zanele’s interviews with the Sinners cast aired on Expresso and 5FM, with Warner Bros. Pictures South Africa being the name behind the experience.

About Sinners

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their Mississippi hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

