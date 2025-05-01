18
Zanu PF Politburo to meet tomorrow amid rising tensions

2025-05-01
STAFF WRITER

Zanu PF will hold a Politburo meeting tomorrow to deliberate on key party matters, among other pressing issues.

The meeting comes at a time of mounting internal tensions, marked by growing factionalism and deepening mistrust among senior party officials, with some heavyweights reportedly at loggerheads.

In a statement, Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa, confirmed the development.

“The Secretary-General of Zanu PF, Dr Obert Mpofu, hereby advises all Politburo members that there will be a Politburo meeting on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 10:00am. The meeting will take place at the party’s headquarters—the permanent home of the revolution,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.


