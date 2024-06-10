Zanu-PF warns exchange control violators

STAFF WRITER

The national political commissar of Zanu-PF, Munyaradzi Machacha, has warned that anyone who utilizes inflated currency rates or refuses to accept ZiG payments—including members of the ruling party in business—will be arrested and prosecuted.

He made the remarks in Bulawayo over the weekend.

“For Zanu PF business people, I would say ‘lead by example’. If you are truly Zanu PF you should work for the success of ZiG and Government policies because a stable currency will benefit all of us,” Machacha said.

Since its introduction in April this year, the ZiG has remained stable against the US dollar, contributing to price stability.

There are still, however, some pockets of resistance as some dishonest businesses refuse to accept ZiG or inflate foreign currency prices for goods and services to justify higher local currency costs.

Related