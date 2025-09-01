ZB posts solid profit amid tough economic conditions

STAFF WRITER

Financial services group ZB Financial Holdings has delivered a strong set of financial results for the half-year ended June 30, 2025, despite operating under a challenging economic environment.

Total income surged 77% to ZiG1.908bn, up from ZiG1.075bn recorded in the same period last year. The increase was largely driven by non-funded income, other operating income (mainly rental income), and net interest income, which contributed 47%, 34%, and 21% respectively.

Operating expenses rose 80% to ZiG1.371bn, from ZiG760.778m, mainly due to one-time restructuring costs. However, the group said its ongoing robotics and automation initiatives are expected to improve efficiency and cut costs going forward.

As a result, the cost-to-income ratio closed at 72%, slightly up from 71% in the prior year period.

The group’s profitability strengthened significantly, with Profit After Tax (PAT) jumping 123% to ZiG427.8m, compared to ZiG191.688m in 2024.

A review of ZB’s balance sheet shows total assets rising 23% to ZiG17.671bn from ZiG14. 382bn, buoyed by growth in cash and cash equivalents (30% of total assets) and investment properties (21%). Mortgages and other advances, however, fell 10%, as the group adopted a cautious lending stance in light of the prevailing economic headwinds.

Net cash flow from operating activities closed positively at ZiG2.084bn, a turnaround from the negative ZiG313.528m in the prior year, reflecting improved cash generation efficiency. About 12% of the generated cash was channeled towards repayment of offshore loans, enabling the group to maintain a strong balance sheet with a debt-to-assets ratio of just 1%, down from 2% in June 2024.

In US dollar terms, total income slipped marginally by 1% to US$55.573m, from US$58.279m, weighed down by lower fair value gains. Operating expenses, however, rose 7% to US$34.199m, up from US$31.967m, driving the cost-to-income ratio to 59%, compared to 55% in the previous year.

Net Profit After Tax in US dollar terms came in at US$17.971m, up slightly from US$17.607m, while Return on Equity (ROE) remained steady at 7%.

On valuation, ZB’s price-to-book (P/B) ratio remains low at 0.06, pointing to an undemanding valuation, while ROE improved by three percentage points from 3% as at June 30, 2024.

Earnings per share (EPS) also recorded significant growth, climbing 123% from 1.22x to 2. 72x, underlining the group’s strengthened profitability.

Looking ahead, ZB said it will continue to leverage technology, innovation, and enhanced customer experience to drive revenue growth and profitability.

