ZB unveils US$250k twin digital payment platforms

BUSINESS REPORTER

ZB Financial Holdings (ZBFH) has injected US$250,000 into a homegrown twin digital solution designed to disrupt Zimbabwe’s digital payments landscape. The two platforms—Smile Cash and Smile&Pay—promise to deliver affordable, locally developed alternatives to foreign fintech services, while broadening access to secure, real-time payment systems.

Smile Cash is a versatile mobile wallet that allows users to transact via an app or USSD, integrating banking, insurance, and investment functions on one platform. Complementing it is Smile&Pay, a secure payment gateway designed to power e-commerce and digital business transactions.

“We have invested close to around US$250,000 in the technology and it’s an in-house innovation,” said Kangai Maukazuva, ZB’s Chief Transformation Officer, during the launch. “We have Smile Cash, a digital wallet platform that allows you to transact via your mobile—whether app or USSD.”

Maukazuva described the launch as a milestone in ZB’s digital transformation journey, emphasizing the platforms’ affordability, interoperability, and global reach. “These platforms are game-changers in the payment systems arena as they are affordable and easily accessible,” he said.

Smile Cash is fully integrated with major financial networks such as Visa, Mastercard, and SWIFT, as well as regional systems—enabling cross-border payments and real-time transaction processing. It supports multi-currency usage, loyalty rewards, budgeting tools, and is compatible with existing ZB services.

“With the Smile Cash product, one can request a payment from anyone, wherever they are—even if they’re on EcoCash or don’t have a wallet,” Maukazuva added. “If someone has a card, they’re able to pay using it from anywhere in the world.”

Smile&Pay, the second half of the digital duo, is tailored for entrepreneurs and merchants, providing them with a secure, integrated gateway to sell their products online or in person. It aims to support Zimbabwe’s growing digital economy by removing costly barriers to entry.

ZB is also extending white-label wallet services, allowing businesses to launch their own branded wallets using Smile Cash infrastructure. This is expected to empower local enterprises with customizable digital payment tools.

“We’ve studied what the market is offering in terms of wallets and gateways and realised we needed to develop something made in Zimbabwe,” said Maukazuva. “Most players are expensive because of licensing and tech costs, but we’ve developed this to be affordable.”

By investing in locally built fintech infrastructure, ZBFH hopes to spark a broader shift in Zimbabwe’s payment systems—from dependency on imported, high-cost platforms to innovative, home-grown solutions tailored to local needs.

