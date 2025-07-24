ZES urges bureaucratic overhaul, export-led economic transformation

CLOUDINE MATOLA AND SAMANTHA MADE

The Zimbabwe Economics Society (ZES) has sounded the alarm over the country’s sluggish economic performance, attributing it largely to entrenched bureaucratic inefficiencies that continue to stifle progress.

The organisation is calling for urgent reforms to streamline government processes and champion an export-driven growth strategy rooted in Zimbabwe’s abundant natural resources.

Speaking during a recent high-level policy dialogue, ZES President Dr Godfrey Kanyenze said meaningful economic transformation would remain elusive unless Zimbabwe dismantled outdated governance systems that slow down productivity and frustrate investment.

“There’s so much bureaucracy,” he said.

“Bureaucracy began as desk paperwork—that was the original definition. Now, there are just too many papers that need to be pushed before anything is done. It’s either slow, very slow, or it comes to a complete stop.”

“In essence, you’re not progressing—that’s what bureaucracy does. We now have people sitting in high offices, sitting on piles of pending work from their line ministries. We’ve created a highly centralised system that delays everything. What we’re saying is: let’s streamline it. Let’s make it easier.”

Dr Kanyenze said a pivot to digital transformation was essential in reducing red tape and modernising public service delivery.

“Everything is online now. Someone shouldn’t have to travel to Harare just to register a company or pay their NASSA or ZESA contributions,” he said.

“You can do it through your phone. That’s what we’re advocating for—how do we undertake reforms that enable us to ride on digital platforms and technology so we can become an agile economy?”

He warned that Zimbabwean enterprises risk falling behind in the global marketplace unless the government adopts bold reforms.

“Global competition is ruthless—it will destroy you as a country. Most of our enterprises are failing to compete. You can’t compete if you’re running on a generator,” he added.

Zimbabwe, Dr Kanyenze noted, is richly endowed with gold, platinum, diamonds, and lithium—but these resources are not yet delivering transformative value to citizens.

“Botswana, for example, has focused on one main resource—diamonds—and has built an entire development strategy around it. Look at what diamonds have done for Botswana: infrastructure, roads, and critical enablers. Their private sector is weaker, but the government drives growth through the Pula Fund,” he said.

“Here in Zimbabwe, we have far more. We’ve got gold, platinum, diamonds, lithium—transitional minerals that the world is chasing. The Americans are in the DRC looking for cobalt and lithium. And we are fortunate to have these same minerals.”

He questioned whether Zimbabwe’s vast mineral wealth was being effectively leveraged.

“We have huge reserves of lithium—from Goromonzi to Bikita and beyond—but are these minerals working for the people? That’s the critical question. Are they working for the country? Are they generating visible reserves?” he asked.

“When resources are working, you see the build-up of reserves year after year—something meaningful that can transform lives across generations. That’s how we ensure that no one, and no place, is left behind. The resources are there.”

Beyond governance reform, Dr Kanyenze highlighted the urgent need to revamp Zimbabwe’s infrastructure, particularly the rail network, to improve competitiveness and facilitate efficient trade.

“We need to fix the railway line so things move quickly. If you’re slow, someone more agile takes the market. In a globalised environment, it’s not just about whether you’re efficient—it’s whether someone else is more efficient. If they are, you’re in trouble,” he warned.

He urged policymakers to pivot decisively toward an outward-oriented economy underpinned by production and export growth.

“We need an agile, outward-oriented economy focused on exports. The very concept of a sovereign wealth fund is based on surpluses. Without a culture of productivity and exporting, there’s nothing to save,” he explained.

“Look at the Asian Tigers—they’re producing for the world. They see the global market as elastic. China now holds a significant portion of US reserves—but it wasn’t always that way. They had to go through serious shifts in mindset, policy, and strategic focus.”

Dr Kanyenze challenged the government to abandon legacy systems and adopt forward-looking economic strategies tailored for competitiveness in a fast-evolving global landscape.

“Zimbabwe has all the ingredients for success—natural resources, human capital, and potential. The challenge now is: are we ready to change the way we think, plan, and act? Only then can we build a modern, competitive economy that delivers for every Zimbabwean,” he said.

