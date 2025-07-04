ZESA Executive Chairman Sydney Gata dies

Dr Sydney Gata, the executive chairman of ZESA Holdings, has passed away at the age of 79 following a short illness.

The power utility confirmed his death, stating that he died at a local hospital on Thursday.

“It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we share the news of the untimely passing of Dr. Sydney Zikuzo Gata, a distinguished energy, power, and infrastructure development specialist, and the Executive Chairman of ZESA Holdings,” the parastatal said in a statement.

ZESA described Dr Gata as a visionary leader who dedicated his life to advancing Zimbabwe’s energy sector.

“He leaves behind a legacy of unwavering commitment to the energy sector. He dedicated his life to advancing energy solutions and infrastructure development,” the statement read.

Dr Gata’s illustrious career spanned several decades, marked by tireless efforts to address Zimbabwe’s long-standing power challenges.

“His leadership at ZESA transformed the organisation during some of its most challenging times, addressing critical power supply issues,” ZESA added, describing him as “a beacon of hope for the nation and an inspiration to many.”

An engineer by profession, Dr Gata was one of the country’s most recognised energy experts. He served in various senior roles within the energy sector and played a pivotal role in shaping policies aimed at improving electricity generation and distribution in Zimbabwe.

His tenure at ZESA, was credited with steering the parastatal through turbulent periods marked by crippling electricity shortages and ageing infrastructure.

In recent years, Gata had been at the forefront of efforts to stabilise Zimbabwe’s power supply, championing investment in generation projects, maintenance of critical infrastructure, and advocating for regional cooperation on energy development.

ZESA said further details regarding funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.