ZESA races to restore power following technical fault and substation fire

SAMANTHA MADE

Power utility, ZESA Holdings, has launched urgent efforts to restore electricity supplies after a technical fault at the country’s largest coal-fired power plant, Hwange Power Station and a fire at the Highfields substation plunged several areas into darkness.

Dr. George Manyaya, ZESA General Manager for Stakeholder Relations, confirmed that the utility is facing widespread power outages due to the disruption at Hwange, which has significantly reduced power generation and necessitated intensified load curtailment across all customer segments.

“We would like to advise our valued stakeholders that the Hwange Power Station experienced a technical fault resulting in the reduction of our available power supplies,” said Dr. Manyaya.

“This unforeseen incident has actually necessitated increased load curtailment across all customer segments. However, our technical teams are working to rectify this problem and restore normal operations within the shortest possible time.”

To cushion the impact of the shortfall, ZESA has ramped up electricity generation at Kariba Power Station and is leveraging supply from captive power producers (CPPs) and net metering customers.

“In this crisis we’ve actually managed to ramp up production at Kariba in a bid to alleviate [the shortages], and we’ve got some CPPs and those under the net metering who are also contributing to the grid. We’re calling upon more who can actually help this situation,” he added.

Compounding the crisis, a fire broke out at the Highfields substation on the evening of May 4, damaging critical equipment and triggering outages across several suburbs.

“Furthermore, at the same time last night we actually experienced a fire outbreak at the Highfields substation. The fire resulted in damage to critical equipment at the substation and as a result various substations were affected—those in Willowvale, Beatrice, Workington and Glen Norah,” Dr. Manyaya said.

He said the following areas are facing outages – part of Southerton, Workington, Ardbennie, Willowvale, Westwood, Lochinvar, Highfields, Waterfalls and Mbare.

Dr. Manyaya assured stakeholders that restoration efforts are underway, with technical teams working around the clock to replace damaged infrastructure and implement temporary solutions to minimize disruption.

“Our teams are on the ground and working tirelessly to replace the damaged equipment and restore supplies.”

ZESA has apologised for the inconvenience caused and reaffirmed its commitment to restoring electricity supply as swiftly as possible.

“We wish to apologise to all our stakeholders for this unfortunate situation but we commit that we ensure that there is restoration,” said Dr. Manyaya.

Related