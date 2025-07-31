ZIDA targets investment growth in H2

CLOUDINE MATOLA AND SAMANTHA MADE

The Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (ZIDA) is intensifying efforts to promote targeted investment and support national development through a strategic focus on sector prioritisation, investor outreach, and policy alignment in this second half of 2025, Business Times can report.

According to ZIDA’s latest report, the agency is committed to positioning Zimbabwe as an attractive, resilient, and sustainable investment destination.

ZIDA chief executive officer Tafadzwa Chinamo underscored that the agency’s work is closely aligned with the country’s national development priorities.

“As we move into the second half of 2025, the Agency will remain focused on enhancing Zimbabwe’s attractiveness as a competitive, resilient, and sustainable investment destination. Key priorities include deepening sector prioritisation to guide targeted promotion, expanding outreach in high potential sectors and alignment with national development objectives,” Chinamo said.

Chinamo added that research-led interventions and robust project preparation will be central to delivering on these goals, as the agency looks to attract credible, long-term investors.

“Research will continue to play a critical role in guiding our strategic interventions, providing the evidence base for informed decision making, investment targeting, and responsive policy engagement. In parallel, we will continue to strengthen project preparation and bankability, ensuring that Zimbabwe presents a credible pipeline of investment-ready opportunities capable of attracting long-term capital,” he said.

During the review period, the number of new licences issued rose by 23.37%, reaching 190 compared to 154 licences in the same quarter last year.

However, this represented an 8.21% decline compared to the 207 licences issued in Q1 2025.

Proposed investment value saw significant growth, rising by 36.31% to US$2.46bn in Q2 2025 from US$1.81bn in Q2 2024.

The energy sector emerged as the leading destination for projected investment, accounting for US$1.803bn of the total value.

This surge was largely driven by renewable energy and power infrastructure projects. The mining sector followed with a projected investment value of US$369.2bn.

ZIDA also provided insights into actual investment performance. Of the 277 projects licensed between January 2022 and June 2025, actual investment inflows stood at US$1.03bn—representing 25% of the US$4.15bn total projected investment at the time of licensing.

The number of investment licence renewals increased sharply—by 137%—compared to the previous quarter.

This was attributed to routine follow-up systems introduced to enhance compliance and assist investors in meeting renewal deadlines.

As Zimbabwe seeks to attract long-term capital, ZIDA’s focus on data-driven strategy, sector-specific outreach, and bankable project pipelines is expected to play a pivotal role in unlocking sustainable investment flows in the second half of the year.

