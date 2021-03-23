Zim begs for Mozambique assistance on Kadewere, Munetsi

Zimbabwe government through the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation has engaged Mozambique government to assist in bringing Warriors’ France-based duo of striker Tino Kadewere and midfielder Marshal Munetsi ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying matches this week.

By SportBrief Reporter

The Warriors will this week play the Zebras of Botswana before hosting Zambia few days later.

COVID-19 induced restrictions have apparently affected travelling logistics for the majority of Europe based players, in particular Africans to travel back to represent their nations in this month’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

Among the affected players include Marvelous Nakamba, Jordan Zemura, Admiral Muskwe, David Moyo, Marshall Munetsi and Tino Kadewere.

However, the Warriors have received a major boost after France relaxed her conditions following protests from some Ligue 1 clubs, coaches and players over the decision to bar players from participating in national team games.

The decision meant France based duo of Kadewere and Munetsi now available for Zimbabwe’s AFCON qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia.

The major impediment has been on how to fly the two as their travelling conditions require them to use a chartered plane or else they will not feature for their country’s two crucial encounters.

Apparently, a less cost plan which involves Mozambique government has emerged.

The former Portuguese colony has put measures to fly its players from Europe including those plying their trade in France.

According to the local football mother body, Zimbabwe Football Association, the two parties have already commenced the crucial discussion to fly the two players.

Addressing members of the media fraternity this afternoon, ZIFA spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela said:

“We have engaged the Mozambican FA if our players can use their charter. They told us to engage their government and we have done so through the SRC who further wrote to the Ministry.

“The Ministry has since written to their Mozambican counterparts and we will wait to hear from them on the way forward.

“Even if they’re to miss the game against Botswana we will continue with our efforts so that they can make it for the Zambia game.”

The team is expected to leave for Botswana on Wednesday at 4pm.

Comments

comments