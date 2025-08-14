34
Zim gets new World Bank country director

2025-08-14Last Updated: 2025-08-14
STAFF WRITER

The World Bank Group has appointed Nathan Belete as its new Country Director for Zimbabwe, Malawi, Tanzania, and Zambia, tasking him with managing a combined development portfolio worth about US$12.5 bn.

An Ethiopian national with over 25 years of development experience spanning Africa, East Asia, and South Asia, Belete previously served as Country Director for Cabo Verde, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania, and Senegal, operating from Dakar.

In Zimbabwe, he takes over from Marjorie Mpundu, a Zambian national who served for just a year before being redeployed within the institution.

“He will be based in Dar es Salaam from where he will oversee a portfolio of about US$12,5 billion in total commitments for the four countries,” the World Bank said this week.
“This support covers priority areas of human capital, agriculture, infrastructure, private sector development, climate, and gender, among others.”

Before his senior postings, Belete headed the World Bank’s Food and Agriculture Global Practice in the East Asia and Pacific Region from 2014 to 2019, operating from Vietnam.

Earlier, he managed the sustainable development department in Indonesia and held assignments in the Bank’s offices in Nairobi, New Delhi, and Beijing, where he was responsible for investment and technical assistance in agriculture and rural development.


