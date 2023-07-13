Zim mulls wheat exports | Business Times

LIVINGSTONE MARUFU

Zimbabwe has said it will export wheat this year following a bumper output last season and a projected surplus during this winter wheat season.

Last season, Zimbabwe achieved over 370 000 metric tonnes against the national requirement of 360 000 tonnes.

This year the country planted a record hectarage of over 86 000 hectares, which translates to 432 000 metric tonnes if the farmers manage an average of five tonnes per hectare.

Davison Marapira (pictured), Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development deputy minister, recently told Business Times that Zimbabwe is set to export its maiden wheat soon.

“Zimbabwe has surplus wheat and plans are afoot to export in the region and earn the country the much needed foreign currency. We will do some test runs with last year’s surplus and see how it goes,” Marapira said.

Zimbabwe stepped up its efforts to become an exporter of wheat and powerhouse wheat producer in the region following the Russia-Ukraine war, he said.

In her post Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information and Broadcasting Services minister Monica Mutsvangwa told journalists that Zimbabwe’s current stocks stand at 140 029 metric tonnes, which are sufficient to provide eight months cover at a monthly allocation of 21 000mt.

“Considering that the country is wheat self-sufficient, discussions are underway with neighbouring countries on possible wheat exports,” Mutsvangwa said.

She said resettled farmers (A1 and A2) were producing 69.8% of the country’s wheat while the communal farmers contributed 6.95%.

Related