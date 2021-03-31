Zim receives more Chinese vaccines

STAFF WRITER

Zimbabwe on Tuesday received more than a million doses of Covid-19 vaccine procured from Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac , as government accelerate the national vaccination programme.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration is targeting to vaccinate 60% of the population to achieve herd immunity.

According to official data obtained from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, about 69 751 people had been inoculated as of Monday this week.

Apart from the doses received on Tuesday, Zimbabwe recently received 400 000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine donated by China.

India also donated 35 000 doses of Covaxin vaccine.

Speaking at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport ,Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Dr John Mangwiro said: “This is a sign that we are moving forward and we are now going to up the speed of giving out the vaccine. This consignment will be followed by many other vaccines until we get to herd immunity. We know very well that the Ministry of Finance is ready to purchase more of these vaccines to make sure that all Zimbabweans are prevented and safe from this coronavirus.”