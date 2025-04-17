Zim voices finally set to take centre stage

PATIENCE MUSA

In an industry where faces often steal the spotlight, Zimbabwe’s vocal talents are finally poised to receive their due recognition.

The Voices That Rock Zim Awards, set for July 11, 2025, promise to be a groundbreaking celebration of the voices that have long shaped the nation’s media, entertainment, and cultural identity.

Spearheaded by KCOMMS Private Limited under the leadership of Richard Kahola—widely known as R.K.—the awards aim to honour and elevate Zimbabwean voices across a broad spectrum of platforms. From radio and television to social media, comedy, sports commentary, religious broadcasts, and sound engineering, these awards spotlight the powerful voices that have enriched Zimbabwe’s storytelling tradition.

With 15 diverse categories—including Best Male and Female Radio Hosts, Local Language Excellence, and Digital Influence—the awards are set to showcase the depth and breadth of Zimbabwean vocal artistry. Notably, a Hall of Fame will honour 15 legendary voices whose contributions have left an indelible mark on the country’s media landscape.

Categories such as Voices That Rock Religion and Humanitarian Voice further demonstrate the event’s inclusive ethos, broadening the scope beyond entertainment to celebrate impact-driven storytelling.

Nominations open on May 1, 2025, inviting voice artists to submit their profiles and demos. A panel of seasoned media professionals—comprising journalists, broadcasters, and voiceover artists—will adjudicate the entries, with select categories open to public voting to ensure broader community engagement.

More than a ceremony, the Voices That Rock Zim Awards represent a long-overdue tribute to the voices that have remained heard but unseen—essential, yet often uncelebrated.

“For too long, voice artists have existed in the shadows—heard but not seen, recognized but not celebrated,” says R.K. “With these awards, we’re correcting that oversight. We’re building legacy.”

As Zimbabwe prepares to honour its vocal pioneers and contemporary trailblazers, one thing is certain: come July, the nation will not only hear but also celebrate the voices that have long echoed through its airwaves, shaped its stories, and stirred its soul.

