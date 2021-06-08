Zimbabwe: Free vaccination for all citizens

Free vaccination for all citizens.

Officially re-opening of St Annes’s Hospital, yesterday, the Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care, General (Rtd) Dr. Constantino Chiwenga warned those who want to charge Citizens for COVID-19 jabs.

It is good news that The Vice President is firing on all those who want to charge Zimbabweans for jabs.

He reiterated Government of ensuring free vaccination for all willing citizens.“I also wish to reiterate that Government policy is that of ensuring free vaccination for all citizens who are ready and willing”, he said.“Let me allay fears of some in our nation who might think that the Covid-19 vaccination programme is about to falter. It is not and it will not”. Government continues to place high premium on preserving life.

Officially re-opening of St Annes’s Hospital, yesterday, the Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care, General (Rtd) Dr. Constantino Chiwenga

It continues to use its resources and the international goodwill it commands to access regular, adequate vaccines which enable us to maintain the vaccination tempo, and thus save our people.

Government takes a very dim view of actors in the private sector we hear are charging Zimbabweans for jabs. If they are not ready to participate in the vaccination programme on terms and parameters set down by Government, they are advised to look elsewhere for profitable services, not around vaccination.

“It is a no-go area for fortune hunters; those morally-depraved practitioners who seek to fish in troubled times. Covid-19 is a global pandemic. It is viral and thus, a matter of public health concern. It’s containment and all efforts towards that end amount to public effort and public goods that should never be privatised. I hope this message reaches all quarters”.