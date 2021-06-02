Zimbabwe International Prince Dube signs with Tanzanian Azam F.C
Zimbabwe International Prince Dube has signed a new contract with Azam, ending speculation about his future.
The striker was linked with a move to rivals Yanga and Simba SC following an impressive debut campaign.
His initial contract was set to expire next season after signing a two-year deal on his arriving from Highlanders.
“The deal will allow Dube to remain at Azam Complex until 2024.”
Dube,24, has scored seventeen goals across all competitions and is currently leading the scoring chart in the league with with 14 strikes.