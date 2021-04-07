Zimbabwe Receives Vaccine Donation From India

By Gamuchirai Manyame

His Excellency President Emerson Munangagwa yesterday received the first consignment of 35 000 doses of covaxin vaccine donation from India at Robert Mugabe International Airport.

In Zimbabwe over 36 000 people were vaccinated in the first phase of the vaccination program. The covaxin vaccine from India has 81% efficacy and is being used by many countries worldwide.

Zimbabwe received 35 000 doses of the covaxin vaccine leaving a remainder of 40 000, India pledged 75000 doses of the covaxin vaccine. President Emmerson Munangagwa said, “we have expanded this cooperation into several strategic areas such as health, energy, traditional medicines, mining and many more.

The strong cooperation between our two countries has deepened in the health sector and includes exchanges in specialised medical treatment, equipment and supply of pharmaceuticals from India. Zimbabwe remains committed to the memorandum of understanding on traditional medicines that were made between the two nations.” The Ambassador of the Republic of India , His Excellency Vijah Khandula said this was a testimony to the excellent relation between Zimbabwe and lndia.

He also said, ” So far our country has produced more than 60 million doses of the covaxin vaccine. India and Zimbabwe have excellent bilateral cooperation , India has stood in solidarity with the Zimbabwean I government during the pandemic by gifting a consignment of rice, $1 million and medicines last year.”