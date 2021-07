Zimbabwe’s most notorious armed robbers who have been terrorizing people robbing them of cash and valuables have been sentenced to four years for illegal possission of firearm and ammunition.

The convicts, Musa Taj Abdul, Liberty Mupamhanga, Prince Makodza, Godfrey Mupamhanga, Charles Lundu, Rudolph Kanhanga, Innocent Jairos, Tapiwa Mangoma and Carrington Marasha were convicted on Monday after a full trial.