On the third day of the Abu Dhabi Test, Zimbabwe bowled out for 287 in the second innings against Afghanistan. Zimbabwe scored 24 not out in the second innings and needed 234 more runs to avoid an innings defeat.

Source: Zimbabwe’s team faced follow-on against Afghanistan – The Zimbabwean

In reply to Afghanistan’s 545 in the third Test, Zimbabwe led the innings with a 96-run stand.

With the exception of openers Mysore 65 and Sikandar Raza 85, no batsman was able to stay on the wicket for long and the entire team back to pavilion to follow-on by scoring 287 runs.

Rashid Khan got four wickets and Amir Hamza got three wickets.

In the second innings, Zimbabwe scored 24 runs without any loss and they need 234 more runs to avoid defeat in the innings.