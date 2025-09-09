ZimTrade sets stage for export week in Bulawayo

STAFF WRITER

Zimbabwe’s national trade promotion agency, ZimTrade, has announced that preparations are at an advanced stage for the 2025 Zimbabwe Export Week, scheduled for October 15–16 in Bulawayo.

The flagship programme for exporters will open with a high-level Buyers Seminar bringing in 14 international buyers from Africa and Europe, followed by the Exporters Conference and Exporter of the Year Awards.

ZimTrade board chairperson, Dr Kupukile Mlambo, said: “The Zimbabwe Export Week is a vital space for dialogue and collaboration. It brings together Government, business leaders and buyers to find practical solutions that will open new markets.”

