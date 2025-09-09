31
18
44
16
25
2
43
20
22
34
13
26
23
10
37
39
49
4
30
14
46
29
24
15
3
11
35
9
38
40
1
32
5
8
48
33
ZimTrade sets stage for export week in Bulawayo

ZimTrade sets stage for export week in Bulawayo

2025-09-09Last Updated: 2025-09-09
346 Less than a minute

STAFF WRITER

Zimbabwe’s national trade promotion agency, ZimTrade, has announced that preparations are at an advanced stage for the 2025 Zimbabwe  Export Week, scheduled for October 15–16 in Bulawayo.

The flagship programme for exporters will open with a high-level Buyers Seminar bringing in 14 international buyers from Africa and Europe, followed by the Exporters Conference and Exporter of the Year Awards.

ZimTrade board chairperson, Dr Kupukile Mlambo, said: “The Zimbabwe Export Week is a vital space for dialogue and collaboration. It brings together Government, business leaders and buyers to find practical solutions that will open new markets.”


Source link

2025-09-09Last Updated: 2025-09-09
346 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Call to commercialise NRZ’s expansive workshop

Call to commercialise NRZ’s expansive workshop

2023-07-27
Superman Black Suit Details Revealed for Snyder Cut

Superman Black Suit Details Revealed for Snyder Cut

2021-02-28
Prince Kaybee to drop “Ebabayo” music video, shares snippet

Prince Kaybee to drop “Ebabayo” music video, shares snippet

2021-03-01
Sugar appointed ZBC CEO | Business Times

Sugar appointed ZBC CEO | Business Times

2025-08-04
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo