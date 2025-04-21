ZITF kicks off, spotlight on regional integration and trade

STAFF WRITER

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) roars to life Monday in Bulawayo with renewed energy, drawing exhibitors from across the globe and signalling Zimbabwe’s intent to strengthen its industrial base through regional collaboration.

Running under the theme “Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape,” this year’s edition has attracted widespread participation across sectors, with all exhibition space fully booked.

A key highlight of this year’s fair is the participation of Mozambique’s President Daniel Chapo, who is set to officiate at the official opening ceremony on Friday.

His presence affirms the deepening of bilateral ties and regional cooperation between Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

ZITF Company board chairman Busisa Moyo hailed the move as a significant diplomatic and economic milestone.

“President Chapo’s attendance signals a commitment to deepening regional integration and collaboration,” he said.

Moyo pointed to the strategic importance of shared infrastructure projects that are helping knit the region’s economies closer together.

“Mozambique is a key gateway for Zimbabwean exports to global markets, particularly through the Beira Corridor, while Zimbabwe provides a crucial trade route for goods destined for southern Africa,” he added.

The Beira Corridor has long been a critical artery for Zimbabwe’s external trade, and its development remains a shared priority for both nations as they work to unlock broader continental value chains.

This year’s fair features a full slate of high-level business conferences, forums, and networking sessions aimed at driving investment, policy alignment, and innovation.

Among them are the International Business Conference and the Connect Africa Symposium, both focusing on industrialisation and regional economic resilience.

According to Moyo, ZITF plays a central role in advancing Zimbabwe’s reindustrialisation agenda and positioning the country as a viable trade partner.

“ZITF continues to be a strategic platform for Zimbabwe to showcase industrial capacity, attract investment, and engage meaningfully on trade and development issues,” he said.

As ZITF 2025 unfolds, the spotlight remains firmly on collaboration, connectivity, and the collective future of African industrialisation.

